Sidemen Inside: All confirmed influencers participating in the event revealed

UK's biggest YouTube group Sidemen is set to launch their brand new online show called Inside. They are, of course, no stranger to hosting big-budgeted events. For example, their longstanding Charity Match series has been a hit among fans. Last year's event (September 2023), they raised over £2,425,000 in charity. Now, they are bringing yet another event to their fans.

The group took to their social media accounts to reveal that a total of ten players will be participating in their upcoming project Inside. The event will premiere on June 2, 2024, and end on June 9, 2024. Some of the participants have already been announced.

Being the UK's biggest online brand and social media name, it's not surprising to see some of the most popular names within the content creation and media scene in the UK collaborate with the Sidemen. So far, four names have been officially confirmed.

Here is the complete list of the creators/celebrities that will participate in Inside:

Chloe Louisa Burrows (British reality TV star and Content Creator) Joseph "Joe" Weller (British YouTuber) Nifè (British TikToker and Content Creator) Morgan "AngryGinge" (British Twitch streamer and YouTuber) Olivia “Liv” Bentley (British TV star) Castillo (British rapper and Content Creator) Leah Halton (Australian TikToker and YouTuber) Specs (British YouTuber) Roberto “Fanum” (American Twitch streamer) Manrika Khaira (British TikToker)

What is Sidemen's latest project Inside about?

The Sidemen, the UK's largest YouTube collective, comprising JJ "KSI," Harry "W2S," Simon "Miniminter," Vikram "Vikkstar123," Josh "Zerkaa," Ethan "Behzinga," and Tobi "TBJZL," will host their first-ever online show called "Inside."

The show is set to go live on June 2, 2024 (Sunday). It will be a seven-day event featuring ten celebrity participants competing for a whopping £1,000,000 prize fund, which is the group's biggest production yet.

While not much has been clearly stated about the competition, it appears that the participants will be placed in a house together and tasked with completing certain challenges in exchange for set amounts of money. There may be eliminations, and failing to complete tasks could have potential deductions from the prize fund.

These challenges are likely going to be set by the members of the YouTube group. The format has also been compared to another UK show called "Locked In," where a group of creators or personalities live together in a house and complete various challenges.

For those wondering where to watch the show, it will be live on the group's official YouTube channel, which has over 21.2 million subscribers. Here's the link to their channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Sidemen

The group will also return with their Sidemen Charity Match later this year, expected to take place around September 2024. Last year's event featured notable personalities such as Darren "IShowSpeed," Felix "xQc," Jimmy "MrBeast," and Kai Cenat. While the rosters for this year's event have not been announced, some big names will likely be involved.