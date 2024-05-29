Sidemen announce first contestants for brand-new reality show Inside

UK’s most popular YouTube group, Sidemen, has finally announced the first two participants of the first ever online reality show Inside. The upcoming show, which was announced over the last few weeks through several teasers, will reportedly have a total of 10 celebrity participants.

On May 28, the YouTube group took to their Instagram profile to announce their first two participants, British reality TV star Chloe Louisa Burrows and British YouTuber Joseph "Joe" Martin Weller.

Chloe appeared as a participant in the seventh season of Love Island in 2021. The 28-year-old has also appeared on the shows Scared of the Dark and Celebs Go Dating. She recently began hosting her own podcast series Chloe Vs The World.

22-year-old Joe Weller is a popular vlogger and has over five million subscribers. He has been a regular collaborator with the UK-based group and participated in the annual Sidemen Charity Match in 2016.

The announcement of the first two participants for Inside has been met with tremendous excitement from fans, and many attempted to guess who the others would be. However, a certain section is upset at the selections, as they believe that the two reality TV personalities are not famous enough to warrant the celebrity title.

More about Sidemen's Inside

According to the official teaser for Inside, the Sidemen’s upcoming show will see participants being challenged with finishing several tasks in exchange for a specific amount, which will be decided by the participants.

As is usual in their projects, there appears to be a huge prize money at stake. The UK-based group announced that Inside will have a £1,000,000 prize fund, making it one of their most costly projects to date.

As per their official YouTube channel, the show will be released on June 2, 2024, and the first episode is expected to go live around 7 pm BST. The season finale will be broadcast on June 9, 2024.

