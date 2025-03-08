Sidemen FC vs YouTube AllStars Charity Match 2025 live scores and list of goal scorers

The Sidemen FC vs YouTube AllStars charity match is underway in full swing at the Wembley Stadium. The kick off was at 3 pm GMT on March 8, 2025, and the star-studded lineup had the intended effect with the 90k capacity stadium packed with fans looking to catch a glimpse of their favorite content creator on the football pitch. Here is the full starting 11 from Sidemen FC and YouTube AllStars along with the substitute bench.

The 2025 Sidemen Charity Match has been goals galore, with four goals a piece from each side at halftime. The current scoreline stands at Sidemen FC 8 - 8 YouTube AllStars.

Here are the goal scorers from Sidemen FC.

Joe Weller (Penalty) at 7', 42'

Miniminter 31'

Tobi "TBJZL" 45'

Logan Paul 47'

Zerkaa 63'

Manny 76'

Ethan "Behzinga" 77'

Here are the goal scorers from YouTube AllStars.

Chris MD 12'

Theo Baker 18', 34'

xQc (Own Goal) 27'

IShowSpeed (Penalty) 56'

Angry Ginge 57'

Chunkz 63'

Kai Cenat 68'

Sidemen FC and YouTube AllStars were tied with four goals each at Halftime

The Sidemen FC vs YouTube AllStars charity match has always been a high scoring affair and the halftime scores indicate as much. The last Sidemen Charity match in 2023 ended with a scoreline of 8-5. This is partly due to the fact that the content creators usually do not make for the best goalkeepers. This time around, xQc is reprising his role in goal for the Sidemen FC and has already given away an own goal before the half an hour mark.

The last equalizer before the halftime was over was quite a close one from Tobi as well, and the ball going past YouTube AllStars' goalkeeper Sketch in the bottom right corner.

Another highlight from the first half was when Miniminter, aka Simon, did the iconic baby celebration after scoring a goal at the 30th minute mark.

For context, Miniminter is currently expecting his first child with wife Talia and the news announced in a music video earlier this year.

