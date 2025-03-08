YouTube Allstars vs Sidemen FC: Starting 11 and substitutions

  • home icon
By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Mar 08, 2025 16:38 GMT
The sidemen charity match starting 11s explored (Image via Sidemen/YouTube)
The 2025 Sidemen Charity Match started at 3 pm GMT on March 8, 2025, with YouTube Allstars and Sidemen FC gearing up to go head-to-head at the famous Wembley Stadium. With famous YouTubers and Twitch streamers from around the world participating in the charity match, both sides are packed with internet stars, including MrBeast, IShowSpeed, KSI, Kai Cenat, and others taking to the pitch.

Here are the starting 11s from the home side Sidemen FC:

  1. Zerkaa
  2. Miniminter
  3. Tobi "TBJZL"
  4. Logan Paul
  5. Behzinga
  6. Vikkstar
  7. JME
  8. KSI
  9. Wrotetoshaw
  10. Mark Rober
  11. xQc

These are the Sidemen FC members on the bench as substitutes:

  1. Joe Weller
  2. FaZe Jason "Jasontheween'
  3. George Carkey
  4. Cullux
  5. Randy
  6. Manny
  7. LazarBeam
The Sidemen FC Starting 11 and Substitions (Image via Sidemen/YouTube)
Now for the visiting side, here are the starting 11s for YouTube Allstars looking for their second win ever at the seventh iteration of the Sidemen Charity Match:

  1. Theo Baker
  2. Niko Omilana
  3. Kai Cenat
  4. Cunkz
  5. ChrisMD
  6. IShowSpeed
  7. Fanum
  8. AngryGinge
  9. Max Fosh
  10. MrBeast
  11. Sketch

Below is the substitution bench for the YouTube Allstars:

  1. Deji
  2. Danny Aarons
  3. CarryMinati
  4. Jynxzi
  5. Lachlan
  6. WillNE
  7. Stable Ronaldo
The YouTube Allstars Starting 11 and substitutions (image via Sidemen/YouTube)
IShowSpeed and Miniminter are the captains of YouTube Allstars and Sidemen FC

For the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match, the YouTube Allstars is being captained by the famous YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" while the home side Sidemen FC is being captained by Miniminter. This is a big match for IShowSpeed, with the livestreamer looking to score his first goal in the charity match.

This time around, YouTube Allstars is being managed by Yung Chip, while Calfreezy is in charge of Sidemen FC. With Wembley Stadium as the venue, this year's fundraiser is slated to be one of the biggest in the series, with the YouTube group Sidemen touting it as the biggest content creator event ever.

The charities being supported this year are BrightSide, BBC Children in Need, and M7 Education.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
