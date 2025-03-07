"That’s kind of underwhelming": Fans divided over Sidemen Charity Match mystery player reveal 

The much-hyped mystery player for the Sidemen Charity Match was revealed on March 7, 2025, and the announcement has left netizens divided. Many have expressed their disappointment with the player choice, while others claimed that it was not much of a surprise. For context, the full lineups of the Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars for the charity match were revealed on March 6, but with one glaring omission.

Ad

While Sidemen FC had all of its players listed, one name on the YouTube All-Stars lineup was withheld and labeled as the mystery player. Well, the name has now been announced on the official Sidemen social media account, with Vikkstar123 welcoming YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" as the final player to join the Sidemen Charity Match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The announcement has divided the fanbase, with many claiming that MrBeast as the player choice was not that exciting. Some even called it "underwhelming":

"That’s kind of underwhelming," said an X user.

Others claimed that the news had already been leaked by others, such as IShowSpeed, who is incidentally the captain of YouTube All-Stars.

"Speed already revealed on stream," claimed another fan.

"Well that's not really a surprise is it mate.." insisted yet another.

Ad

According to some, there are other internet personalities who were not included in the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match lineup but deserved MrBeast's spot.

"CHIPFAT ROBBED," claimed one fan.

"Why no @speczgonzalez ???" asked a netizen.

"No Arthur TV or Bach," lamented an X user.

Of course, some fans of MrBeast were excited to see him make a comeback on the soccer pitch.

"The goat is playing," claimed a fan.

Ad

"Welcome aboard @MrBeast," said another.

"Now you can't slide tack the f**k out of me": MrBeast talks to IShowSpeed about being on the same team for Sidemen Charity Match

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 7, 2025, IShowSpeed was streaming on YouTube the practice session before the Sidemen Charity Match. During it, MrBeast showed up, and Speed asked him if he was playing:

"You playing today?"

That is when MrBeast noted that this time around, they would be on the same team, meaning IShowSpeed wouldn't be able to tackle him anymore:

"Yeah sure. They're giving them to me. I don't play this sport. But hey, no we are on the same team. Now you can't slide tackle the f**k out of me."

Ad

For context, this is about the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match when IShowSpeed tackled MrBeast minutes into the game. A clip of the incident went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This time, IShowSpeed is the captain of YouTube All-Stars, the same team MrBeast is supposed to be in. The YouTube streamer still joked that he would tackle MrBeast:

"Hey, I might still slide tackle you though!"

In related news, MrBeast unveiled "the largest treadmill on Earth" during the practice stream and challenged all of the YouTubers present to a last-man-standing competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback