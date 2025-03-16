Valkyrae reveals what she did to herself after being cheated on by her ex-boyfriend

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has opened up about what she did to herself after her boyfriend cheated on her. In a 43-second video shared by the official Press ESC X account on YouTube, Valkyrae discussed her high school relationship.

While showing an old photo of a haircut she gave herself after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her, the co-owner of 100 Thieves stated:

"I cut my hair by myself after I got cheated on, like, in my senior year in high school. Yeah, that's me."

A picture that the streamer showed while talking about being cheated on by her ex-boyfriend (Image via x.com/pressESCpod)

When Press ESC podcast co-host Lisa "Alythuh" asked what she was thinking before cutting her hair, Valkyrae said her ex-boyfriend had been unfaithful to her.

She elaborated:

"Long story short, he dated a girl. They broke up. He started dating me. She comes over to my place while he is gone, confesses to me that they've been hooking up the whole time, and that she is pregnant. Apparently, she had a miscarriage, so she never showed any symptoms of being pregnant. He said he had to keep staying with her or else he couldn't be in baby's life."

The 33-year-old also explained why she ended up believing what her ex-boyfriend said about the situation and reconciled with him:

"Obviously, me being dumb, young, and stupid, I believed him. And so... I ended up getting back with him after."

Alythuh responded:

"I knew it was coming around spinning around the block. Spinning around."

"I wanted to just literally be her" - Valkyrae explains why she cut her hair short after being cheated on by her ex-boyfriend

At the 45-minute mark of the Press ESC podcast, Valkyrae & Alythuh Answer Your Toughest Questions.., the streamer explained why she decided to cut her hair short after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her.

She said:

"So, I got cheated on. I didn't find out until way later, when the girl that I'd been getting cheated on with, came over and told me that they were hooking up. And, so I ended up cutting my hair when it was straightened by myself because she had short hair. I think I wanted to just literally, you know, be her. And so I cut it short, forgetting that my hair is wavy naturally. Took a shower and it goes from my shoulders to my ears."

Timestamp - 00:45:37

Valkyrae made headlines earlier this month (on March 3, 2025) when she, Emily "Emiru," and Britanny "Cinna" were attacked by a stalker live on stream.

