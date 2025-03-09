IShowSpeed claims someone stole his $20,000 earring following accident during Sidemen Charity Match, asks fans for help

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has taken the internet by storm following his team's victory at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. For those unaware, IShowSpeed was the team captain for YouTube AllStars, and he secured a victory by scoring during the penalty shootouts.

Ad

The Ohio native also hosted a brief YouTube livestream following the special sporting event. At one point, the streamer realized his $20,000 earring was missing. He then speculated that the jewelry must have fallen when he fell down the stairs, adding that someone must've eventually stolen it.

For context, Darren slipped and fell while walking down the stairs at London's Wembley Stadium after the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. Here is a 13-second video of the incident:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to losing his earring, IShowSpeed appealed to his community for assistance in finding it. He added:

"Oh, it fell when I was on the stairs! It's over. Nah, it's GGs. Somebody stole that from the crowd. Yo, if there's anybody in the crowd, I will give you a $5,000 reward, whoever finds my earring. Somebody from the crowd. Just post in on Twitter, please. I spent too much on them earrings, and they're new. F**k! Damn it! Hey, somebody got my earring?! They're not going to give it to me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens on X had a lot to say about the situation:

"Lost but he is still happy 😂" X user @GulNaushin commented.

"Yikes. Doubt they're getting returned though, people are scum." X user @dylanjkl wrote.

"Who would return 20k earrings for 5k. 😂" X user @blaugranaChris posted.

"Offering 5k for a 20k item? lol. Hope whoever finds it keeps it," X user @UKnightkin80486 remarked.

Ad

IShowSpeed explains how his $20,000 earring looks like after losing it following the Sidemen Charity Match 2025

After calling for action from his community, IShowSpeed showed how his earring looked after it was lost at Wembley Stadium. While sharing his thoughts on winning the Sidemen Charity Match 2025, the YouTube streamer said:

"I don't think none of them got my earring, bro. Chat, it looks like this - it's a lightning bolt with a football. Can you zoom in? Yeah, it looks like that. Damn! Chat, at least, we won, though. I'm not about to let that mess up my day. At least we won. I'll really appreciate it if I can get it."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 20:47

In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo's son called IShowSpeed after the charity match to congratulate him on winning the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback