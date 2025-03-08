The 2025 Sidemen Charity Match kicked off at the Wembley Stadium this afternoon on March 8, 2025. The match was full of goals, with 18 goals scored by the two teams in 90 minutes. During the subsequent penalty shootouts, the visiting side YouTube Allstars edged out Sidemen FC and won the charity event.

There were some exceptional plays from players from both sides, such as Minimunter, ChrisMD, and Joe Weller. However, YouTube Allstars' Theo Baker was by far the player with the most impact, with a hat-trick and a 90-minute game-saving equalizer to boot. Baker's rating was 9.7/10.

Note: Ratings sourced from fotmob.com

As for the KSI and IShowSpeed rivalry, the American YouTuber came out on top with a penalty goal and an assist. IShowSpeed's rating was 9.2/10. In contrast, KSI had a fairly lackluster game with no goals or assists and had a much lower rating of 5/10. Twitch star Kai Cenat also scored one goal, ending the Sidemen Charity Match with a 7.2/10 rating.

On the other hand, the goalkeepers did not fare well, considering Twitch streamers xQc and Sketch both conceded nine goals apiece. xQc ended the match with a rating of 2/10, while Sketch scored 1.4/10. However, Sketch did snag the Player of the Match award after shining in the penalties.

Full Sidemen FC and YouTube AllStars team player ratings explored after fulltime at Sidemen Charity Match

As mentioned, the Sidemen Charity Match was quite an exciting affair, with 18 goals between the two teams at full-time.

Here are the player ratings for Sidemen FC, who ultimately lost the match in the penalty shootouts:

Sidemen FC Player Ratings

xQc: 2/10

Mark Rober: 5.5/10

KSI: 5/10

Writetishaw: 4.7/10

Vikkstar123: 4.2/10

Joe Weller: 9.2/10

Logan Paul: 6.8/10

Behzinga: 8.9/10

Tobi "TBJZL": 8.5/10

Zerkaa: 7.9/10

Miniminter: 9.4/10

JME: 7.5/10

Lazarbeam: 6.1/10

Clarke: 6.8/10

JasonTheWeen: 6./10

Manny: 8.5/10

Randolph: 6/10

Callux: 4.9/10

As for the winning team, their average player rating was overall better.

Here are the full-time ratings for YouTube Allstars after the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match:

YouTube AllStars Player Ratings

Sketch: 1.4

MrBeast: 5/10

AngryGinge: 6.4/10

Max Fosh: 5.8/10

Fanum: 4.6/10

IShowSpeed: 9.2/10

ChrisMD: 9.1/10

Chunkz: 8.5/10

Kai Cenat: 7.2/10

Niko Omilana: 7.2/10

Theo Baker: 9.7/10

Danny Aarons: 6.9/10

WillNE: 6.8/10

CarryMinati: 6.2/10

Deji: 6.5/10

Jynxzi: 6.4/10

Lachlan: 7.3/10

StableRonaldo: 6.1/10

The top goal scorer was Theo Baker with 3 goals, earning him the highest overall rating at the Sidemen Charity Game. The fundraiser was quite a success, having raised £4.7 million, or approximately $6 million.

