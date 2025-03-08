Cristiano Ronaldo's son calls IShowSpeed to congratulate him on winning at the Sidemen Charity Match

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was called by Cristiano Ronaldo's son after the former's stellar performance at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. The streamer managed to score two goals during the match, with his second during the penalty shootouts being the deciding factor for the YouTube AllStars' victory against Sidemen FC.

Ad

Talking to Speed through a video call while livestreaming himself, Ronaldo's son said:

"Say hello to the live. Say hello to them. We're live."

IShowSpeed then responded by saying:

"Ay! Got that goal! Ws in the f**king (inaudible)"

Supporting Speed, Ronaldo's son and his friends said:

"Ws! Come on! Ws!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Where did IShowSpeed and Cristiano Ronaldo's son meet in person?

This is not Speed's first time interacting with Ronaldo's son, with the 20-year old streamer having met him in person during a visit to Saudi Arabia. This was deemed, at the time, to be yet another step towards Speed finally meeting with the Portuguese football star.

IShowSpeed had visited Saudi Arabia to attend the much hyped boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, which was held at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena in December, 2025. In a photo taken at the time of their meeting, IShowSpeed could be seen posing next to Ronaldo's son, while being accompanied by a friend of the latter.

Ad

Following the victory, Speed was seen talking to his father and describing his performance over the phone. Further, he gave a speech as captain of the YouTube AllStars in his post-match interview, expressing his gratitude to his supporters and dedicating his goals to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The streamer also made a post on X about his time in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025, attaching a photo of himself holding the match winners' trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback