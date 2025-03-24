IShowSpeed hints at a collaboration with Jackie Chan during IRL China stream

YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently claimed that a collaboration between him and Chinese movie star Jackie Chan was "in the works." The revelation was made by IShowSpeed during his first broadcast in China, which is part of a multi-week-long tour of the country.

IShowSpeed had been walking through the streets of China when he was asked by a viewer in his chat if he was still pursuing a collaborative broadcast featuring Jackie Chan. Responding to his, IShowSpeed stated:

"Speed wanna meet Jackie Chan? That's in the works, y'all. Me and Jackie Chan is in the works."

IShowSpeed reveals collaboration with Jackie Chan is "in the works" during IRL broadcast in China

IShowSpeed is known for his IRL broadcasts spanning multiple regions around the globe, including a majority of Southeast Asia, parts of South America, and a substantial part of Europe. In fact, it is part of the streamer's brand to interact with his fans during his IRL broadcast, which often leads to hilarious moments.

On the other side, Jackie Chan is known for being a legendary Chinese film actor, with him having an extensive career in Hollywood as well. He is known for playing the protagonist in classic films such as Rush Hour, Karate Kid, and the Kung Fu Panda series.

Mentioning how much he wanted to meet Jackie Chan, IShowSpeed continued:

"I gotta meet the — Chat, Jackie Chan is like the king of China."

Apart from continuing to post his broadcasts on YouTube, IShowSpeed has decided to cater to the local Chinese audience through the Douyin app. The streamer recently announced that he had made an account on the Chinese TikTok equivalent app, and would be posting content there. For those unaware, YouTube and other Google-owned apps are inaccessible in China due to local restrictions.

