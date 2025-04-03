IShowSpeed's Chinese streaming expedition has recently crossed the one-week mark, and so far, the streamer has visited cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and most recently, Chongqing, also known as the "Cyber City." Speed's visit to the city has over eight million views on YouTube as of this writing. As a testament to this virality, the streamer's face was displayed on a Ferris wheel in Chongqing.

Owing to its alias, the city is home to the "Chongqing Eye," a prominent Ferris wheel located in Chongqing's Happy Valley amusement park that displays images using LED lights. On April 3, a day after Speed's visit, the Eye depicted multiple images of the streamer using its light display.

Notably, one image showcased Speed's visit to the Great Wall, while dressed in a distinctive "flower power" suit featuring a Northeast China-style print, designed by Miles Moretti.

"Welcome... Super Idol": Looking at the IShowSpeed-themed messages displayed on the Chongqing Eye

IShowSpeed's Chinese expedition has created quite a stir in the country. Within just a day of his landing, he became a trending topic on the Chinese YouTube alternative, Bilibili.

Chinese state media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, CCTV, and People's Daily, have positively reported on his activities. Additionally, the Chinese embassy in the U.S. referenced his footage to encourage Americans to visit China and experience the country firsthand.

On March 31, Speed met with Tian Yiming, popularly known as the "Super Idol guy" for his viral song Super Idol. In a livestream, they performed the song together in a park, engaging with local fans and taking photos.

This collaboration was significant for IShowSpeed, who had previously been associated with the Super Idol meme during his sleep streams. Along with images of Speed, the Chongqing Eye also mentioned the song, along with a welcome message including both English and Chinese:

"Super Idol... Welcome to..."

In other news, IShowSpeed purchased a BYD Yangwang U9, an all-electric supercar priced at approximately $250,000. This high-performance vehicle boasts over 1,200 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 2.3 seconds.

