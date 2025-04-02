IShowSpeed buys $250K Chinese car that can jump and turn on its own

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently touring China as part of a viral streaming event. So far, the streamer has visited cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu, exploring the traditions unique to each location. Most recently, Darren visited Chongqing, or the "Cyber City". Here, he discovered some of the latest in Chinese engineering, including a $250,000 electric Chinese car.

Speed revealed that the car in question has already been added to his collection, which includes a Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini Huracan. The streamer revealed his latest purchase and described the car's features via a YouTube Shorts post:

"I just bought this $250,000 car in China, let's see what it can do. The even does the 'Seweyy'! Chat, the car can even dance by itself, look... This car can even turn by itself! It can turn by itself! I'm not even pressing nothing!.. Did it just jump? Oh, hell nah!.. Chat, these cars in China crazy bruh."

In the video, the car was seen lifting itself completely off the ground as if it were making a slight jump. The streamer humorously compared this movement to Ronaldo's 'Suii' goal celebration. Furthermore, the car shifted and tilted based on the streamer's phone movements, a feature Speed compared to "dancing".

Finally, IShowSpeed showcased the car's ability to make 360-degree turns on the spot, all with a button click.

What car did IShowSpeed purchase in China?

The electric supercar Speed showcased was the BYD Yangwang U9. The U9 is an all-electric supercar introduced by BYD Auto's luxury sub-brand, Yangwang, in February 2024. Designed under the leadership of Wolfgang Egger, formerly of Alfa Romeo, Audi, and Lamborghini, the U9 combines technology with high performance.

With over 1,200 horsepower, the car goes from 0-100km/h in just over 2.3 seconds. IShowSpeed's Lamborghini Huracan, on the other hand, reaches the same speed in 2.9 to 3.4 seconds.

As the streamer showcased, a unique selling point of the U9 is its maneuvering capabilities from "jumping" and "dancing" to driving on three wheels.

However, the U9 is priced higher than Speed's Huracan, which reportedly sells for about $200,000.

In other news, while in China, IShowSpeed also got to test out the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, an electric car that outperforms his Huracan on paper but is significantly cheaper.

