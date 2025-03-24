IShowSpeed gets stunned after riding $70k Chinese car named Xiaomi SU7 Ultra that is supposedly faster than his Lamborghini

YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently embarked on his highly-anticipated live tour of China on March 24, 2025. As with his other expeditions around the globe, the streamer walked around, visited stores, interacted with the locals, and ate some traditional food. In one particular instance, Darren found himself in the passenger seat of a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, zipping through the roads of China.

Ad

For context, the SU7 Ultra, an electric sedan, can reportedly achieve a top speed of 350km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 1.98 seconds. In comparison, IShowSpeed's Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini Huracan has top speeds ranging from 310 to 325 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds. Based on these stats, Xiaomi's offering outperforms that of the Italian giant.

Speed understood this comparison viscerally, experiencing firsthand the potential of an electric engine. About four and a half hours into his six-hour stream in China, the streamer was called out by the owner of a yellow SU7 claiming that the car was the "quickest in China". Intrigued, Darren stepped in, finding it hard to believe an electric car could best his Huracan:

Ad

Trending

"This car faster than my Huracan? This car is faster than my Lamborghini? But it's electric."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The driver promised to give Speed a little taste of how quick the car is while waiting at a red light. Soon after the light turned green, the driver floored it, jerking the car forward, almost instantly showing 60 km/h on the dashboard. IShowSpeed exclaimed, shocked at the car's capabilities:

"Damn! What?! Woah! Bro ain't no way! YO!"

IShowSpeed experiences the $70,000 Xiaomi SU7's acceleration

After the crew made a right, a small straight opened up, and the driver told IShowSpeed he would push it just a bit more. The streamer enthusiastically agreed, and in around two seconds, the speedometer reading touched 90 km/h.

Ad

Speed was forced back into his chair, and this time, his reaction was all the more animated:

"Damn! Oh! And it costs $70,000? That's it? Chat, my Lamborghini costs $250,000... what the hell?"

For context, the SU7 Ultra, initially unveiled in October 2024 with a price tag of 814,900 yuan (approximately $114,000), saw a significant price reduction to 529,900 yuan (around $73,000) after the official launch.

This series of events seems to have inspired the streamer. Later, he expressed an intention to make an addition to his car collection:

Ad

"This fire, this car fire... I'm thinking about getting this car... Bro, why did I spend $250,000 on a car, and this car is electric and it's $70,000."

In other news, IShowSpeed recently appeared in a Dick's Sporting Goods commercial alongside Kevin Durant, Tom Brady, and other prominent athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback