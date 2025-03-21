IShowSpeed stars in commercial with Kevin Durant, Tom Brady, and other sports stars

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has checked off yet another milestone in his content creation career after featuring in a Dick's Sporting Goods commercial with famous sports stars such as Kevin Durant, Tom Brady, Sunisa Lee, and Travis Hunter. Darren shared the minute-long ad through his social media on March 20, 2025.

With over 36 million followers on YouTube, IShowSpeed's sports related content has even broken into the mainstream. So much so that he was even invited by soccer legend Thierry Henry to the CBS show UCL Today earlier this month, where the YouTuber did one of his signature backlfips from on top of the desk.

The Dick's Sporting Goods commercial also features Darren's backflip, with the YouTuber playing a central role with each of the sports personalities who individually tried the brand's products starting with NBA star Kevin Durant and former NFL legend Tom Brady. They were followed by gymnast Sunisa Lee, who won Bronze at the 2024 Olympics, as well as Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter from the Colorado Buffaloes.

IShowSpeed's fans were naturally excited to see their favorite livestreamer star in the star-studded commercial, with many expressing their excitement. One fan even compared this to a "crazy side quest":

"They got you doing crazy side questes now," claimed an X user.

Others called him legendary.

"speeds run truly is legendary," announced another fan.

IShowSpeed and Kevin Durant have some history

While there were multiple famous athletes in the Dick's Sporting Goods commercial, IShowSpeed has a little bit of history with the Phoenix Suns' power forward Kevin Durant. The two have met before, with KD even playing a bit of basketball with the YouTuber.

Kevin Durant met him during an appearance for the Impaulsive Podcast hosted by Logan Paul in July 2024. The two even engaged in some 1v1 game of Horse on the court. A clip of IShowSpeed trying to get Durant to do Cristiano Ronaldo's SUI celebration went viral at the time as the YouTuber was filming the whole thing for a video.

At the end of the video, the YouTuber acknowledged how he has grown up wearing shoes inspired by Kevin Durant and how amazing it felt to play with the NBA star. About a year later, IShowSpeed has not only starred in a commercial with him, but the ad also included the likes of Tom Brady.

