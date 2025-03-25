IShowSpeed was reportedly trending on Chinese YouTube alternative Bilibili

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" made his highly anticipated visit to China on March 24, 2025. As expected, the streamer was recognized at every location he visited. Speed's Chinese expedition has caused quite a stir on the popular video-sharing platform Bilibili, known for being one of the more popular video-sharing websites and OTT streaming platforms in the country.

Bilibili often showcases trending topics within Chinese pop culture, and part of IShowSpeed's visit has been largely trending, falling just behind Royal Never Give Up, or "RNG UP," a Chinese esports organization known for its League of Legends gameplay.

Like YouTube, Bilibili allows users to share videos and features a comments section. Creators on the platform can also monetize their content via advertisements or subscriptions.

That being said, content on the website strongly focuses on pop culture-related topics that mainly target a Chinese-speaking audience, which is why Speed's entry on the platform is notable.

What caused IShowSpeed to reach number two on Bilibili's trending page?

Translated from Chinese, the trending topic on Bilibili involving IShowSpeed is about the streamer's interaction with Hong Kong rapper, singer, and songwriter, Jackson Wang, also known as Wang Jiaer:

"Speed... vs Wang Jiaer" (Translated from Chinese using Google Translate)

For context, Speed and Jackson Wang faced off in a table tennis match around two hours into the streamer's six-hour broadcast in Shanghai. The matchup also featured an interesting wager to spice things up, as suggested by Wang:

Make me a bet, three rounds of 11 points... I get to use your house for one day ('Okay, and I get to use your house for one day', said Speed) Uh, whatever you want to do to Shanghai I'll take care of it ('Okay bet, let's go')."

After 15 minutes of gameplay, following a series of failed serves, Speed lost, and Jackson stood up on the table a proud winner, besting the streamer 11-9.

Following the game, Speed presented his backflipping antics alongside some Chinese acrobats and played a game of basketball, a sport in which he's well-versed. Finally, the streamer sat down to eat traditionally prepared Chinese noodles with Jackson Wang.

In other news, IShowSpeed confronted people in China after he supposedly heard someone use a racial slur.

