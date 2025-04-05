Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony singer Wowkie Zhang announces collaboration with IShowSpeed

YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" is set to collaborate with Chinese singer and celebrity Wowkie Zhang, popular for singing Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony, a song that has over 31 million views on YouTube. The collaboration was announced by the singer himself when prompted by viewers during a broadcast.

The song has become IShowSpeed's signature song for the tour. Due to its similarity to the racial epithet, he has used it multiple times as a gag during his broadcasts.

Talking about it during a broadcast, the singer wrote:

"Oh! You guys always ask about IShowSpeed, right? It's time to cooperate, we'll meet!"

"We have an arrangement": Singer Wowkie Zhang confirms collaboration with IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed has been holding an IRL streaming tour of China, covering major cities and collaborating with popular Chinese celebrities and brands. The streamer previously collaborated with Super Idol singer Tian Yiming.

The two made a video together, which was uploaded to IShowSpeed's Instagram and has received over 10 million likes so far. Tian Yiming was also seen appearing on IShowSpeed's broadcast, with the two performing the song in front of an audience.

Confirming that he will be appearing in an upcoming collaboration with IShowSpeed, Wowkie Zhang stated:

"It seems we have an arrangement."

IShowSpeed recently stated that he would also appear next to Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan in the future, stating that he had already started working on the meeting.

During his recent broadcast in Shenzhen, China, the 20-year-old was seen attempting to ride one of the country's technological advancements, a "flying car" named EHang EH216-S. After the car was seen taking off the ground and flying high up in the air, the streamer was sent into a panic, as he repeatedly asked to get out of the vehicle.

