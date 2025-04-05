"I wanna get off!": IShowSpeed panics while riding a "flying car" in China

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" ongoing China tour has been a major hit so far. The streamer has come face-to-face with some of the country's cutting-edge technological innovations, one of them being a "flying car." For context, during Speed's stream today (April 5, 2025) in Shenzhen, he tried out the EHang EH216-S.

For those unfamiliar with the vehicle, it is essentially categorized as an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, developed by Chinese technology company EHang Holdings Limited. It is sometimes labeled a "flying car" in popular media due to its car-like design from inside.

IShowSpeed appeared visibly nervous about trying out the one-of-a-kind flying vehicle. Since the vehicle is fully automated, Speed wasn't the one in control. He reacted by stating:

"I'm in a flying car. I wanna get off! Oh my god, it's moving! Stop! Stop! I wanna get off!"

He added:

"I'm the first person to drive a flying car. Oh my god, I'm shaking. Why do I keep doing this stuff in China? God, I love you. Come on, god. Pray for my safety."

Not the first advanced vehicular experience IShowSpeed had in Shenzhen

The EHang EH216-S wasn't the only technologically advanced vehicle IShowSpeed experienced today in Shenzhen. The streamer also took a ride in the Yangwang U8. For context, the Yangwang U8 is a luxury SUV by BYD Auto. The most striking feature of the car is that it can float on water for up to 30 minutes.

The car is built primarily for flood escape rather than casual water travel. However, local guides gave Speed a tour of the vehicle at a pond. The streamer had an animated reaction when he got into the car:

"On god, we're sinking. On god, we're sinking. Wait, dead a**. I'm f**king scared, bro. See, bro, I knew it wasn't a good idea."

Thankfully for the streamer, the car didn't sink and managed to stay afloat for a few minutes before returning to the shore. Afterwards, Speed added:

"I'm done, I'm done. Ay, China got it. Chinese cars got it."

IShowSpeed's China tour is still in full swing, with this being his sixth city so far. So far, he has visited Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Chongqing, and Chengdu. Following his China tour, Speed has also hinted that he might head back to Japan for a short visit.

