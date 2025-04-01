Who is Super Idol Guy? IShowSpeed meets viral Chinese personality

YouTube streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” is visiting China as part of his latest travel series, and he has been linking up with the country’s internet personalities. During his March 31, 2025, livestream, the content creator interacted with singer Tian Yiming. For those unfamiliar with him, he sang Super Idol for the Chinese social media app Douyin, which went viral, earning him the nickname “Super Idol guy.”

Tian’s popular song was used for remixes and memes on Chinese social media. Posts featuring Super Idol also appeared on TikTok, the global version of Douyin. After the singer had his first viral moment in 2021, he started uploading his songs online. He also launched a YouTube channel in the same year and amassed over 35,000 subscribers.

IShowSpeed said he loves Super Idol and wanted to meet Tian during his multi-week China travel series. The two personalities met in a recent livestream, where they sang together, engaged with local fans, and took photos.

IShowSpeed performed Super Idol with Tian

Darren invited Tian to a park to interact with fans and sing with him. The Chinese personality obliged, and they performed Super Idol in front of a live audience. After the song, IShowSpeed told Tian:

“Super Idol! Yo, I love you bro. I love that song bro. Ain’t no way I actually met you bro! You a legend bro. You a legend bro. We gotta flick up, we gotta flick up. Wait up where the photographer at? (waits for cameraman) Take a picture. Thank you. All right bro peace out.”

After saying his goodbyes, the streamer wanted to sing Super Idol again. The two internet personalities performed the intro of the song before parting ways. Speed told Tian how much he loved him before ending the segment of his livestream.

IShowSpeed wants to collaborate with Jackie Chan during his tour

During the livestream with Tian, a fan asked Darren if he would meet actor Jackie Chan. The content creator was fairly confident that he could set up a collaboration with the celebrity. He told his fans:

"Meeting Jackie Chan is, like, 80% done. I think it's going to happen low-key. I think it's going to happen. I think it will happen, y'all."

This was the second time the streamer mentioned a Jackie Chan collaboration. The actor is a popular figure in not just China but also in the West, thanks to his roles in movies like The Big Brawl (1980) and Rush Hour (1998). He is also set to appear in the upcoming movie Karate Kid: Legends, which releases later this year.

In other news, Darren chose Eminem as his “GOAT” rapper over Kendrick Lamar and Drake. His pick led to online criticism, with some fans claiming he has no taste.

