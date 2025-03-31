"Bro has no taste": Internet divided after IShowSpeed chooses his GOAT rapper

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently touring China, experiencing the country's culture and traditions. At almost every location he visits, the streamer is surrounded by a horde of fans, reflecting his relevance as a figure known across the globe. Recently, while out and about, the streamer was presented with a question related to hip-hop artists.

During his latest stream, Darren noticed a sign held up by one of his followers. The sign featured six rappers: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Kanye West, Travis Scott, and J. Cole. A question on the sign asked the streamer to choose his favorite artist of all time, presumably out of the six.

In an unexpected moment, IShowSpeed declared that his number one wasn't on the list at all, and later used a marker to write down "Eminem", declaring the Detroit-based rap legend was his all-time favorite:

"My GOAT rapper not even on the list... Eminem's my GOAT!"

Fans on X reacted, and some, like @Grayyefn, disagreed with the stremer's take:

"Bro has no taste."

Others, like @TheRealS1T, provided more room for reasoning, claiming that Eminem's classics hold more weight than his current work:

"Old Eminem, yes, but new Eminem? Nah."

Some were all for Speed's opinion. User @Walidsui referenced the rapper's legacy:

"Definitely a W take, none of them have a better legacy than Eminem."

Similarly, others, like @pashbangerz, chimed in, calling Eminem a "legend":

"W, because Eminem is a legend."

IShowSpeed streams live from Chengdu, China

On March 31, IShowSpeed live-streamed in Chengdu, China, and provided his audience with a true view of the city's vibrant culture. While broadcasting, he toured around local landmarks, tasted local Sichuan delicacies, interacted with locals, and showcased Chengdu's heritage and contemporary lifestyle.

Notably, while trying local cuisine, the streamer came across the "the spiciest hot pot in the world" and decided to challenge himself to try it. Although visibly uncomfortable, Darren pushed through, having multiple servings of the dish.

One notable moment occurred when Speed encountered a young woman seemingly cosplaying a character from the game Genshin Impact. During their interaction, she made a controversial remark, referring to herself as a "n****r killer," which left the streamer shocked.

In other news, IShowSpeed's visit to China reached top trending on the country's YouTube alternative, Bilibili.

