IShowSpeed left shocked after fan calls herself "n****r killer" during IRL stream in Chengdu, China

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently streaming in China as part of his first tour of the country. His streams have garnered a positive reception, with the online community praising him for his candid nature. Despite this, he has also faced some peculiar situations, including seemingly racist fans and gestures. His stream today (March 31, 2025) from Chengdu, China, included one such controversial moment.

Ad

At around the two hour and 50 minute mark, a female fan approached him through the pool of fans. Shockingly, however, she was heard saying some rather egregious remarks. She said:

"I am racist. I am a n****r killer, I'm so sorry about that. I love your girlfriend because your girlfriend is white people. I love her."

A shocked Speed responded:

"What? Wait, I don't think you understand what you are saying. Do you speak English? (She replied, 'Yes, I am racist.') What? What the f**k? Bro, hell no, what the f**k? What is she saying? What!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Racist IShowSpeed fan seemingly cosplays a character from Blue Archive

IShowSpeed's tour in China has already featured some notable moments. However, some have sparked controversy, including his encounter with a racist female fan in Chengdu.

The particular moment was clipped and shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it garnered a lot of reactions. However, some comments suggested that she was cosplaying a character from Blue Archive (role-playing game) who is deemed to be racist within the game's community. One user reasoned:

Ad

"Not that I'm defending this, but it's supposed to be a meme among the Blue Archive community that the character she's dressed as is a racist that likes saying the N word around the dark skinned characters," said u/Educational-Lake-199

Some commented that while this might at least provide some context for her outrageous behavior, it still doesn't justify her using the N-word:

Ad

"Actually making sense of the insanity lol. Doesn't make it OK in the slightest but at least there's A reason. lm**o, woman just sounded insane," said u/Seven2Death

Not the first racist encounter in IShowSpeed's China tour

Expand Tweet

Ad

IShowSpeed's China tour has included some seemingly racist encounters, primarily from locals. For instance, during his stream in Beijing, a stream sniper tracked him down just to use the N-word on his stream.

Another stream featured a female individual taking out a speaker and playing the 2018 Chinese song Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony by Wowkie Zhang (大张伟). This song is controversial because its chorus includes a word in Chinese that sounds eerily similar to the N-word.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback