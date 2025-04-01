IShowSpeed gives big update on his highly anticipated collaboration with Jackie Chan in China

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has updated fans about his highly anticipated collaboration with legendary actor Jackie Chan. For those out of the loop, IShowSpeed is currently touring China. During an IRL livestream on March 28, 2025, the content creator disclosed that he was working to collaborate with the Rush Hour star.

He said:

"'Speed, do you want to meet Jackie Chan?' That's in the works, y'all. Me and Jackie Chan is in the works. I've got to meet the... chat, Jackie Chan is like the king of China."

On March 31, 2025, the 20-year-old hosted a livestream from Chendgu, China. At the one-hour-43-minute mark of the broadcast, his attention was drawn to a live viewer, who asked him about a potential collaboration with Jackie Chan.

IShowSpeed expressed confidence in meeting the 70-year-old celebrity, stating:

"'Meet Jackie Chan.' Bro, that is, like, 80% done. Meeting Jackie Chan is, like, 80% done. I think it's going to happen low-key. I think it's going to happen. I think it will happen, y'all."

Timestamp - 01:43:57

Fans on X had a lot to say about the streamer's update.

"he should. man I envy this dude he'll possible meet my or our childhood idol" X user @NotriousIED wrote.

"Wow, 80% done already? So excited for this collab! You and Jackie are legends! 🤩" @akashbr17 stated.

"STREAM OF THE YEAR NGL SPEED GOATED FR" @akazafirst posted.

"Speed and Jackie Chan in one video? That’s not a collab, that’s a multiverse crossover event." @21AnkitGautam posted.

IShowSpeed went viral after he named his GOAT rapper during an IRL stream in Chengdu, China

During the same IRL broadcast in Chengdu, IShowSpeed noticed a fan holding a banner, asking him to name a rapper he considered the greatest of all time (GOAT).

The banner displayed the following musicians:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

J. Cole

Playboi Carti

Kanye West

In response, the Ohio native stated that he regarded Eminem as the greatest rapper of all time:

"I'm not going to lie - my GOAT rapper isn't on the list, bro. Eminem is my GOAT! Eminem's my GOAT."

The answer elicited reactions from numerous netizens on social media. Some were not pleased, with one community member claiming that the content creator "has no taste."

