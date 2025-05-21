"I will f**king get you whatever you want on Kick": Adin Ross claims SoLLUMINATI will get banned from Twitch

Kick star Adin Ross has claimed that popular streamer Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI" will get banned from Twitch. On May 21, 2025, a one-minute-two-second-long video surfaced on X. In it, Adin Ross claimed SoLLUMINATI would eventually get suspended from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform because, according to the Florida native, people will "look for any way to take down" the 32-year-old.

While claiming that he would go to any length to secure a Kick livestreaming contract for SoLLUMINATI, Adin Ross said:

"Bro, listen, this is my favorite f**king streamer - SoLLUMINATI. They're going to eventually ban him, bro. He is already at 80,000 viewers. Bro, he's going to be the biggest...the biggest thing on the internet. SoL is the GOAT! So, they're going to look for any way to take him down and s**t. SoLLUMINATI, call me up personally. I will, bro, I will f**king get you whatever you want on Kick. Even if I've got to fly to Australia to make it happen, bro. And I know you guys are going to be like, 'Don't ruin him. Don't have him come to Kick.' Bro, he's going to eventually get banned on Twitch if you have someone as big as him, saying what he is saying, and s**t. Being him!"

Kick's co-owner went on to say that SoLLUMINATI doesn't run advertisements during his Twitch livestreams and described what the latter recently told him:

"He doesn't have to be anybody else. He's just got to mask up, he could be SoLLUMINATI, bro, and that's what I'm trying to f**king tell you all, bro. That's what I'm trying to tell y'all. He's not even running ads on Twitch, bro. That just goes to show you all, bro, the type. But the thing is - I did see something SoLLUMINATI already had a point on. He said, 'Adin, the growth,' because I ain't going to lie, chat, he got 50,000 followers on Twitch in 24 hours. I'm going to keep it a buck, chat - that is crazy!"

SoLLUMINATI said he "doesn't feel safe on Twitch" following the recent controversy, as Adin Ross claims he will eventually get banned from the platform

SoLLUMINATI made headlines on May 3, 2025, after being banned for the first time on Twitch. The content creator eventually addressed the controversy via a YouTube video, stating that he "doesn't feel safe" on the livestreaming platform.

"This is the most love and just chill I have ever been in throughout my whole YouTube career. It was no drama. It was so peaceful. It was all love. And I still got banned? I'mma be honest with y'all - I don't feel safe on Twitch. I don't. I can't. And I dropped videos about this s**t in the past. I dropped it on Twitch."

Expand Tweet

In other news, Adin Ross garnered attention on May 19, 2025, when Twitch streamer Connor "ConnorEatsPants" appeared to wish death on him, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and others.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More