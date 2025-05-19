SoLLUMINATI and Zoe Spencer's Streamer University drama explained

Kai Cenat recently announced the official list of professors and teachers partaking in his Streamer University (SU) initiative. Considering the hype around the event, drama ignited partly because of certain streamers having their student applications denied. One example is a creator within Cenat's circle, Twitch's Zoe Spencer. Recently, prominent streamer Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI" reacted to the latter's SU situation.

Ad

For context, after realising she was denied a spot on the Streamer University roster, Spencer went live in an emotional Twitch stream on May 16, 2025, and explained that she felt like "that one friend didn't get invited to the party."

A few days later, SoLLUMINATI reacted to the Twitch streamer shedding tears regarding her Streamer University snub and claimed that she set herself up for failure, considering her on-screen behaviour:

"No hate to whoever this girl is, [but there is] no way you got your a*s on and cry 'cuz you didn't make a University bro... This b*tch is a grown woman... bro that masculine a*s sh*t that you be doin'... we can't trust you. I wouldn't put you on at all b*tch. Cut that masculine sh*t out and maybe you might get more opportunities."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Essentially, Jayvontay referred to Spencer's bold, assertive, and high-energy streaming persona as "masculine" and "annoying," citing this as the prime reason why she failed to find an opportunity at Streamer University:

"Nobody wanna be around a masculine a*s girl... maybe you should just focus on becoming a better creator... I wouldn't even bring you around nobody, after a while you'd just become annoying, and that's probably what Kai see..."

Ad

Shortly after SoLLUMINATI’s comments, Zoe Spencer fired back during a heated Twitch stream, using explicit language to call out Jayvontay, labeling him “a boring b*tch” and “lame.”

"How about you get a life?": What did Zoe Spencer say about SoLLUMINATI regarding the Streamer University drama?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an IRL stream on May 18, 2025, Zoe Spencer reacted to SoLLUMINATI's comments on her emotional Streamer Univeristy livestream with a barrage of insults, miscalling the latter's online persona and referring to him as a "b*tch" multiple times:

"Who is Saliomanani? Who is this Saliomanani ni**a? Yeah, Saliomanani, suck my d**k... how bout you get a life you old b*tch? You're on my d**k, I don't give a f**k what the f**k I did b*tch."

Ad

The streamer did not stop there. She claimed this was her first time hearing of SoLLUMINATI. For more context, she browsed through her fellow streamer's social media pages, judging his features:

"He's talking about me, he's talking sh*t... you hatin' a*s b*tch. Now I'm not gonna stop, every stream, imma call you a b*tch as ni**a. I don't even know you until now... you boring b*tch... you have a dumba*s username... you look f**king lame."

Ad

Additionally, while reviewing Jayvontay's social media accounts, Spencer came across photos of the streamer's family and made a comment, attacking the former's mother:

"He's a broke a*s ni**a... f**k your mother, f**k the whole family."

"Should I let her live or say goodbye?": SoLLUMINATI schedules a response to Zoe Spencer's comments against him in the Streamer University drama

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spencer's slew of insults seemed to have riled up SoLLUMINATI. On the same day, the latter reacted, asking his chat for support on how he should deal with the matter:

"Should I let her live tomorrow, or say goodbye? Put it in the chat."

As soon as the streamer asked this question, the chatbox flooded with a series of "say goodbye" messages. Then, using one of his signature catchphrases, he addressed Spencer:

Ad

"Welp, Zoe, your time has come. So tomorrow we gon' see what's poppin', and then we gon' go crazy with the FlightReacts event."

The streamer's response is reportedly scheduled for May 19, 2025, and will precede his on-stream NBA 2K25 collaboration with FlightReacts.

In other Streamer University news, Kai Cenat referred to his fellow Twitch member, Tae2Smooth, as a "snake" after denying rumors of him landing a spot in SU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More