Tae2Smooth denies being a "snake" after Streamer University rejection by Kai Cenat

In a livestream from May 17, 2025, Twitch's Tae "Tae2Smooth" Jonas spoke about not being included as a student in the recently announced Streamer University (SU) listing. For context, the collection of professors and students forming the 2025 SU batch came out on May 17, 2025, with familiar names within Kai Cenat's streaming circle, teaching subjects relevant to becoming a successful streamer.

Jonas, a Twitch Partner known for his energetic "Just Chatting" broadcasts and comedic content, defended himself after Cenat denied his application to Streamer University:

"There's deada*s no coming back from this sh*t bro. There's ni**as that have done worse bro and are getting chances, but I can't have... you feel me? All I did was.... I'm not no snake bro, I'm not no snake."

The streamer appeared to begin offering more context, saying, “All I did was…” but he trailed off, ultimately leaving his actions leading up to the controversy unclear.

Why did Kai Cenat refer to Tae2Smooth as a "snake" and deny his Streamer University application? Possibilities explored

According to a @scubaryan_ on X, the relationship between Tae2Smooth and Kai Cenat became strained after it was discovered that Jonas allegedly used burner accounts to speak negatively about Kai's streaming associate, FaZe's PlaqueBoyMax:

"Tae probably a good a*s dude, but ni**a, coming from me, you know I don't like no snakes in my grass ni**a (Laughs) C'mon my ni**a."

For context, on May 15, 2025, Max confronted Tae2Smooth for making these burner accounts, calling him out for using them as a way to promote his own channel:

"Gang, stop acting like this business sh*t don't matter to you because you were on Twitter using multiple burner accounts to boost your f**king name up at the discretion of your f**king friends..."

According to Max, Tae's actions in this matter made 5Star, Max's fanbase, look bad:

"And you know what else is true? You doing sh*t like that make 5Star look like some f**king ho*s, do you want the truth or not ni**a? What the f**k?"

Like Tae2Smooth, Twitch streamer Zoe Spencer was also denied a spot at Streamer University. The streamer became emotional upon being rejected, shedding tears live on stream.

