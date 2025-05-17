Zoe Spencer gets emotional on stream after getting rejected by Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Twitch megastar Kai Cenat's Streamer University (SU) is a weekend-long course, featuring some of the most prominent streamers in Cenat's circle and beyond. The course involves these content creators participating in and giving lectures on diverse topics, ranging from "sex education" to "film and acting." Recently, an associate and fellow streamer of Kai, Zoe Spencer, known for her loud, energetic personality, spoke about her SU experience.

In an emotional stream on May 16, 2025, Spencer stated that her application for a position at Streamer University was denied:

"I did not get into the Streamer University. Yes, I applied for the Streamer University."

Soon after the declaration, she referred to her situation as "that one friend that didn't get invited to the party" :

"I feel like one of the friends in the friend group... that one friend didn't get invited to the party."

Zoe Spencer became visibly emotional during the live stream, shedding tears as she spoke about fellow streamer Zeddy Will, who was selected as a student at SU. The two have frequently collaborated on content, and their close friendship has been evident in numerous joint streams.:

"When I saw Zeddy, I was like, damn... because, y'know... I just don't understand."

"Everyone has a breaking point...": Zoe Spencer speaks on her Streamer University application being denied and relationship rumors involving Kai Cenat

As the stream became more heartfelt, Zoe Spencer spoke on her relationships, wishing people "saw the good" in her":

"I know I troll and I play a lot, but it's just my personality, y'know? I'm a real person, and I mean well behind all people, even people that hurt me, I give chance after chance. In all my relationships, my friendships, everything... I wish people saw all the good in me."

She then touched upon her content style, mentioning her playful attitude, claiming that her intentions were never to cause trouble:

"I don't understand why I'm outcasted the way I am. I'm not a troublemaker, yeah, I play, but don't we all play? Don't we all do the same thing?"

The situation surrounding Streamer University seemed to have overwhelmed Spencer. She mentioned a "breaking point" and hinted at things piling up and becoming exhausting for her:

"It gets to a point sometimes... everyone has a breaking point, it gets tiring to me too, I'm a human."

Finally, Zoe vehemently shut down rumors of her involvement in a romantic relationship with Kai Cenat, stating that she never "messed around" with the SU founder:

"There's a narrative going around, that me and Kai messed around, not true. Absolutely not true. So, whatever narrative y'all got, y'all narrative can suck di*k, not true."

The inaugural Streamer University roster features AMP regulars Duke Dennis, Agent00, Fanum, Davis, and Chrisnxtdoor, joined by guest creators Ray, Zias, Druski, Deshae Frost, and Extra Emily. Readers can access the full list of professors and students by clicking here.

