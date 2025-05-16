"LETS GOOOOO!": Internet reacts as Kai Cenat announces Streamer University student and professor roster reveal stream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently announced the time he will be revealing the roster of students and professors that will be a part of his Streamer University project. For those unaware, Cenat is offering a weekend-long learning experience for aspiring content creators where they can discover and master important concepts related to building a career in livestreaming.

Cenat has stated that he will be revealing the names of the individuals participating in the Streaming University project in a livestream at 8 pm EST on his Twitch channel. The stream is being dubbed as the Class of 2025 Reveal in a post on X by Kai Cenat.

The internet has been reacting to the announcement with much enthusiasm, with fans expressing their excitement to see the experience play out in the coming days:

"LETS GOOOOO! Cant wait to see who got accepted," wrote X user @Kaimafiaupdates

"STREAMER UNIVERSITY REVEAL IS HERE WERE READY," wrote X user @StreamUpdates7

"Who’s Going To Be There At Streaming University," wrote X user @BlackOps6Update

Talking about potentially receiving an invitation to the university, netizens wrote:

"I aint get a denied letter yet wishing everyone the best of luck," wrote X user @ImmortalLefty

"So emails haven’t went out?" wrote X user @ICraftl

"i havent got an email," wrote X user @YourCookieCrumb

What did LosPollosTV's father say about Kai Cenat's Streamer University?

Kai Cenat had stated that he was left heartbroken after hearing Twitch streamer Louis "LosPollosTV's" father call the Streamer University, a free learning experience, a "cash grab" and a "scam." These comments by Wad, LosPollosTV's father, were made during a broadcast on Twitch.

After Cenat's response went viral online, LosPollosTV and his father issued an apology to the streamer while attempting to clear the air on the matter. LosPollosTV clarified that his father was unaware of the Streamer University program and was "just joking."

