LosPollos and his father apologized to Kai Cenat for remarks about Streamer University

Streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" recently went live with his father, commonly known as "Wad," and issued a public apology to Twitch megastar Kai Cenat. This incident happened two days after Cenat reacted to a clip of Louis' father calling out his new initiative, Streamer University, a "money grab" and a "scam." Kai responded, stating that Wad's comments "broke his heart".

Ad

To follow up and clear the air, LosPollos explained the situation and defended his father, explaining that Wad was "just joking":

"You literally never heard of [Streamer University], you were just joking ('Yes! That's what I was doing', said Wad)."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The streamer then reviewed a post from @Kick_Champ on X, which suggested that LosPollos' father called Kai Cenat out for fraudulent activity regarding Streamer University:

"Look at this caption, 'LosPollos's dad called out Kai Cenat for scamming his fans...,' What are these captions!?"

Wad then apologized, acknowledging that Cenat felt bad about his comments:

"It's a free thing, he's doing a free thing... he's doing it for young people who want to stream. When he said he was heartbroken, it upset me because he's only said nice things about me, I always liked this kid. Everytime we spoke, he's cool."

Ad

For those unaware, Kai Cenat's Streamer University is a weekend-long content creation school in May 2025 designed to provide aspiring digital creators with hands-on experience on a real college campus.

"If you'd like us to come in and give a lecture...": LosPollos' father offers to teach a course at Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Ad

Later, LosPollos' father made an announcement, without consulting his son prior:

"By the way, I'm putting something else out there. I know I didn't run this by [LosPollosTV], but I don't care ('What?' asked Louis) Because of what was said and the apology I just made, and again, I feel terrible... if you'd like us to come in and give a lecture or a seminar at the Streamer University, the two of us will be there..."

Ad

Essentially, Louis and Wad offered to share their expertise as streamers at the Streamer University to patch things up with Kai Cenat.

To support his offer, the streamer's father suggested that the on-screen dynamic he has with his son is a topic worth studying:

"From the standpoint of streaming, this is an interesting dynamic."

In other news, xQc criticized Cenat's Streamer University courses, calling them "useless" and saying they should focus on topics like stalling, clip farming, and similar tactics instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More