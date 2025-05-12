xQc suggests Kai Cenat's Streamer University courses are "useless", claims they should teach stalling, clip farming, etc

Streaming star Félix "xQc" has given his opinion on the courses offered under Kai Cenat's Streamer University. To those unaware, Streamer University is a weekend-long learning experience organized by Kai Cenat that focuses on teaching important skills for up-and-coming streamers.

Seemingly unimpressed with the content offered in the courses, xQc stated that the courses should be changed to give more information on reaction-focused content, stalling, event hosting, fake drama, and clip farming.

Talking about his view on the courses being offered, xQc stated:

"Notable courses, Sex Ed, Bus Management, Music Production, Film and Acting, many more. Dude, they need to add... they should change this, low-key, to, react, stalling, event hosting, fake drama, clip farming. That's what you got to know. We don't need any of this sh**."

Kai Cenat's Streamer University is a free experience, with the entire trip being offered by the streamer to the participants at no cost. Discussing the applicability of the skills taught in Kai Cenat's Streamer University to actual live content creation, xQc claimed that "stalling" was the "most important" skill in content creation.

Labeling most of live content as "foolish," xQc said:

"Guys, stalling is by far the most important notable skill of live broadcasting, most of this sh** is useless. Most of live content is super foolish content, you need to be able to stall hard. Guys, people have been meta, meta advancing stalling for years. Years."

These comments from xQc come just a day after fellow Twitch streaming Louis "LosPollosTV's" father labeled the Streamer University a "scam" and a "money grab."

Kai Cenat also responded to these comments from LosPollosTV's father, expressing his disappointment upon hearing them, and claiming that they "broke his heart."

