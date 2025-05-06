What is Kai Cenat's Streamer University? Twitch star explains the concept after releasing a Harry Potter-style trailer

On May 6, 2025, Twitch creator Kai Cenat released a Harry Potter-inspired video trailer for his Streamer University project, which is aimed at helping small streamers make content and collaborate. While the name does have University in the title, it is not a paid institution, with Kai describing it as an all-inclusive trip for creators to live on a college campus "for FREE."

Kai Cenat teased Streamer University earlier this year and has been talking about getting popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers to advise young creators for some time now. In February 2025, the streamer expressed his wishes to have MrBeast teach finance at the event.

According to the website, there are 150 spots open for creators to learn various things, including film and acting, music production, business management, and more. Kai Cenat released a 3-minute-long trailer for the event on X and, in a subsequent post on the thread, clarified what Streamer University is:

"Streamer university will be a all inclusive trip paid to where all creators will be living on a college campus for FREE and just enjoying getting content in general if you want to be a teacher or student apply now!"

What's more, Kai encouraged non-streamer creators also to apply and reach out to him via DM:

"You don’t have to be a streamer just a general creator is needed .As quick as possible! If you want to be apart of it in other creative ways dm me as well BUT MAKE SURE YOU ENROLL NOW"

Kai Cenat's Harry Potter-inspired trailer for Streamer University explored

Kai Cenat is known for producing highly dramatized trailers for his events, and the trailer for Streamer University was no different. The Twitch streamer aptly parodied JK Rowling's Harry Potter franchise for the video, posing as the headmaster of a castle-like school on top of a hill, much like the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Kai and his fellow AMP member Chrisnxtdoor also flew around in a flying car delivering letters, just like the movie franchise, to prospective candidates for the Streamer University. The two visited Reggie, aka Lil Rodney Son, who was ecstatic after receiving his letter.

As one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Kai Cenat's Streamer University naturally garnered a lot of attention on launch. So much so that the official website crashed after getting over a million people trying to access it soon after it was announced.

