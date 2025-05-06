Kai Cenat's Streamer University website crashes moments after launch due to overwhelming traffic

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's Streamer University website has crashed just minutes after it opened. For context, the website received over a million applications at once. The streamer had recently released a trailer for the Streamer University, which is meant to be an educational experience for up-and-coming content creators.

Kai Cenat uploaded an Instagram Story where he revealed that a massive influx of interested candidates had caused the Streamer University website to crash. Asking his fans to "be patient," Kai Cenat wrote:

"1 million attempts be patient this is crazy."

The trailer for Streamer University was released on May 7, 2025, and has since received over 664,000 views on X. The trailer had seemingly taken inspiration from the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter series.

In it, Kai Cenat could be seen writing a letter of enrollment and delivering it to a selected aspiring content creator so that he could become a part of Streamer University.

The hype from fans seems to have overwhelmed the website. With the website down, Kai Cenat reassured his audience in an Instagram Story post that it would be back and running very soon. He said:

"Y'all crashed the god**n website. The website is crashed, but give us some time. It's going to go right back up, y'all. Oh my f**king gosh. N***a. N***a. N***a. Y'all crashed it. It's coming right back up. Do not worry. We going to get it back up."

Kai Cenat recently made an appearance at the Met Gala 2025 afterparty, where he met many big celebrities after receiving an invite to the event by Pharrell Williams. Several clips showcased the streamer meeting industry superstars like Future, Jaden Smith, Kim Kardashian, and many others.

