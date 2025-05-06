"Streaming his way into elite circles": Fans react as Kai Cenat gets together with celebrities at Met Gala 2025 afterparty

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has taken the internet by storm with his livestream from the Met Gala 2025 afterparty. For those unaware, during a recent Just Chatting broadcast, Kai Cenat claimed to have received an invitation from Pharrell Williams to attend the event. Furthermore, the singer and songwriter informed the content creator that he could livestream from the afterparty.

The New Yorker elaborated:

"Pharrell called me, and he invited me to this afterparty after the Met Gala that I can't leak about. And he said that he would want me to stream it. Now, I am in a bit of a pickle, gang. Now listen, okay? I am in a little of a pickle. Aight? Pharrell wanted me to stream this after-event after the Met Gala, but it's at 1 am, and I don't ever do that!"

Trending

On May 6, 2025, Cenat went live on his channel to host an IRL broadcast from the Met Gala 2025 afterparty. Several clips from the special livestream have surfaced on X, including one in which the AMP (Any Means Possible) member met with Pharrell Williams.

Referring to the 52-year-old celebrity as his "broski," Kai Cenat said:

"What up, broski? How're you doing? I'm on my stream right now. Yes, sir! Appreciate you, bro. Nice to meet you, gang. Thank you so much! That's a good jacket right there! Chat right here, we're watching right now. (Pharrell Williams says, 'Chat!') W Pharrell, chat. W Pharrell. I'm going to be around here just looking around. I got you."

Expand Tweet

In addition to Pharrell Williams, Kai Cenat got together with several notable figures, including Future (rapper), Jaden Smith (musician and actor), Daniel Kaluuya (actor), Keke Palmer (actress), Caleb McLaughlin (actor), Kim Kardashian (socialite), and La La Anthony (American television personality), among others.

Fans had a lot to say about the Twitch streamer meeting celebrities at the Met Gala 2025 afterparty.

"Kai really streaming his way into elite circles now 😂 Pharrell on stream is wild" X user @_one1planet wrote.

"“Thats a good jacket” 😭 like pulling up and congratulating Steph for making a 3 “good shot!” 🤣" X user @xohryanx commented.

"Kai leveling up like super Mario brothers 😂" X user @JoeyS54018 posted.

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat shows off his Louis Vuitton outfit for the Met Gala 2025 afterparty

Before meeting celebrities at the event, Kai Cenat took the opportunity to show off his Louis Vuitton outfit for the Met Gala 2025 afterparty. Asking for his live viewers' opinions about his attire, the 23-year-old said:

"What do y'all think, chat? What do y'all think?! Look at the back. Look at the back-top, you know. It's Louis! What do y'all think, chat? What do y'all think? Not too bad, right? It ain't too bad."

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat made headlines last month, on April 24, 2025, when Kanye West insinuated that he had inspired the Twitch streamer for his viral 2023 prison streaming event.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More