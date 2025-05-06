Kai Cenat is reportedly going to stream from a Met Gala afterparty after getting invited by Pharrell Williams

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is reportedly going to live stream from a Met Gala afterparty as per the @Kaimafiaupdates page on X. The X user is known for announcing news regarding the popular streamer, and also shared a clip of Kai talking about getting invited to an afterparty by the 2025 Met Gala host Pharrell Williams.

On May 5, 2025, hours after the Met Gala had started, @Kaimafiupdates posted on X about the potential stream. The X user also claimed that the Twitch streamer had confirmed it, writing:

"Kai Cenat has confirmed he will be streaming today at the Met Gala after party no set time yet will update yall closer to the time! Confirmed by @KaiCenat."

As mentioned, this comes a day after Kai Cenat talked about having been invited to an after-party by Pharrell Williams. On his May 4, 2025 stream on Twitch, Kai had said:

"Pharrell called me, and he invited me to this after-event after the Met Gala that I can't leak about. He said that he would want me to stream it."

Kai Cenat did mention that he was in a "pickle" because of Pharrell Williams' request, as the Met Gala afterparty would start at 1 am on May 6.

"Now, I am in a bit of a pickle, gang. Pharrell wanted me to stream this after-event after the Met Gala, but it's at 1 am! I don't ever do that."

However, as per @Kaimafiaupdates, it seems the Twitch star will be honoring the request and livestream from the afterparty on his channel. That said, readers should note that Kai Cenat has not publicly confirmed anything about the stream as of now.

Kai Cenat claims he turned down an opportunity to go to the Met Gala

Kai Cenat is no stranger to celebrity events. Earlier this year, he became one of the two Twitch streamers to get invited to the Grammys, along with Pokimane. Both stunned their fan bases with their outfits, with Kai also livestreaming from the red carpet his interactions with various artists such as Kanye West and Will Smith.

So it is not that far-fetched to believe that he would also get invited to the 2025 Met Gala. However, it seems Kai Cenat turned down an invitation this time around to attend the event. On his May 4, 2025, Twitch stream, he claimed that he got an invitation to attend the Met Gala but turned it down because of the brand that offered it to him.

During the stream, Kai Cenat said:

"I had an opportunity to go to the Met Gala chat, but I didn't go. Because I'm not going to lie, the brand that wanted to host me, I didn't really like. Because the brand that wanted to host me, didn't really want to do that brand."

In related news, Kai Cenat recently announced that his charity foundation to build schools in Nigeria raised over a million dollars and unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art school in Makoko, Nigeria.

