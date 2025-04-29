Kai Cenat says storms messed up the school he is helping build in Nigeria, shows concept art for million-dollar project

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has given an update about the school he is building in Makoko, Nigeria. During his April 27, 2025, broadcast, the American content creator revealed that storms in the region had "messed up" the construction of the school. However, he went on to show concept art renderings of the school after announcing that the foundation for the creation of the school had raised $1 million as charity.

In May 2024, Kai Cenat said he was helping build a school after meeting underprivileged children in Makoko, Nigeria. In December of the same year, he shared an update, stating that the construction had begun. However, as Kai Cenat explained on his April 27 Twitch stream, a lot of the stuff that they spent money on "got messed up":

"So, I am going to give you all an inside story. We built a school, all the class rooms and stuff. All in Makoko, over the river. But, due to storms, a lot of it got messed up. The money that we spent, deada** got messed up chat. All of a sudden there was a storm, it messed up a whole lot of stuff. But we're back."

The streamer explained that they hired a new engineer to update the structure of the school and showed some videos of the school before talking about how much money the charity had raised:

"So we hired an engineer to review and we had the structure updated. Let's go ahead an show you all real quick what's going on. In this video, you can see, look at this chat it is two levels here, alright?"

Kai Cenat reveals raising over a million dollars for the foundation to build schools in Nigeria

After showing some renderings of the school, Kai Cenat revealed that the foundation created to build the school in Nigeria had raised over $1 million without any help from other donations, such as his Twitch streams. In November 2024, Kai announced that he would donate 20% of the revenue from his month-long Mafiathon marathon to the foundation.

Kai Ceant said:

"We launched this foundation right here, alright? The foundation itself, without the subathon and stuff, has raised over a million dollars, Do you know how big that is? It's a million so far for the school. So it's all the stuff that we have to make sure that everything is confirmed and stuff and make sure a lot gets done, basically."

Now that the budget for the school has reached a million dollars, Kai Cenat went on to present a concept art of the new project for a state-of-the-art school, which includes a basketball court and a playground. The streamer was quite excited and assured his viewers that once built, he would live stream the ribbon-cutting ceremony:

"This is how the school is planned to be built. Basketball court, playground, AMP soccer field! With the school right there like that, okay? It's going to be right outside Makoko. Chat, when this is all built and it is all done, I am going to go there on stream and open it, the ribbon and all of that stuff bro."

Some popular content creators and internet personalities are known for their philanthropic work. Recently, famous YouTuber MrBeast garnered a lot of praise for helping fund a medical center to treat victims of child slavery in Ghana.

