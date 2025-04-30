"I almost clapped him": Kai Cenat reveals a stranger broke into his house and watched him sleep

Kai Cenat has revealed that he was on the verge of shooting a stranger who broke into his house and watched him sleep. On April 30, 2025, a 56-second-long clip from his recent Just Chatting livestream was posted on X. The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner provided details about a situation he hadn't discussed publicly.

While claiming that he woke up to a person looking over and greeting him, the Twitch star said:

"I kid you not, I never told you all this. Chat, I never told you all this. Imagine you sleep... gang, I woke up to a n***a looking over me and saying, 'Kai, what's up, bro? How are you doing, bro?' Word to my mother, I almost clapped him! But god was with me, n***a!"

Speculating that the stranger was a teenager, Kai Cenat stated that the person broke into his room carrying his favorite snacks:

"Yo, bro, some little... bro, the n***a is probably, like, 17, gang! Gang, this n***a had Arizona, grapes, strawberry shortcake, Capri Sun in a bag. He said, 'Bro, this is all your favorite things. I came to deliver this to you, bro.' Chat, I really woke up to somebody in my room, gang! I said, bro, I woke up and I said... I'm looking around, grabbed my gun, and said, 'Who are you?!'"

Kai Cenat has announced he will host a marathon stream to become the first streamer to dance to all Michael Jackson songs in Just Dance

Kai Cenat made headlines on April 29, 2025, when he announced that he plans to host a Just Dance marathon livestream to dance to all of Michael Jackson's songs. Claiming that the broadcast could "actually go crazy," the AMP (Any Means Possible) member said:

Listen, we're going to find a fresh motherfu**king, what's it called, Wii. We've got to find a fresh Wii. Okay? Oh my God, we actually could go crazy. Oh my gosh, wait, hold on, I just realized. Wait. This marathon could actually be insane. We've got to find a fresh Wii, that's not rigged, that's very like, you know, good."

Expand Tweet

In other news, Kai Cenat has provided an update on his million-dollar school project in Nigeria, claiming that the storms "messed up" the construction.

