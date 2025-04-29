"This marathon can actually be insane": Kai Cenat is planning a Just Dance marathon featuring all of Michael Jackson's songs

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently stated that he is planning to host a special streaming marathon in which he will be dancing to all of Michael Jackson's songs in Just Dance, a music rhythm game series that became a hit after being launched for Nintendo's Wii console.

Ad

While talking to his audience about the songs he could attempt to perform in Just Dance, Cenat laid out the plan for the upcoming streaming marathon:

"So listen, this is what we gonna do, clip it! Clip it!... Listen, we're going to find a fresh motherfu**king, what's it called, Wii... Oh my God, we actually could go crazy. Oh my gosh, wait, hold on, I just realized. Wait. This marathon could actually be insane. We gotta find a fresh Wii, that's not rigged, that's very like, you know, good."

Ad

Trending

"Outfit for every song": Kai Cenat states that he might do a Just Dance streaming marathon to complete all Michael Jackson songs

Expand Tweet

Ad

Just Dance is a music rhythm game series that has taken over the internet by storm in the early to mid-2010s. The game involves motion controllers such as the Wii Remote or the camera devices such as the Wii Kinect being used to track the movement of the player. As such the player's movements are compared with the on-screen dancer, whom the player has to follow along with, with points being rewarded to the player for accurately carrying out the displayed dance moves.

Ad

Now, Kai Cenat is aspiring to finish all the Michael Jackson songs in Just Dance with a five-star completion as part of his marathon. To do that, he will have to maintain a very high level of accuracy while recreating the on-screen dance moves.

Enthusiastically stating that he could potentially plan out a different outfit for each of the songs, Kai Cenat said:

"Bro, n***a, we could do an outfit for every song, for everything. Oh my gosh, we could go so far with this. Oh my gosh, bro... Michael Jackson experience, I'm locking it in."

Ad

Kai Cenat recently revealed that the school he is attempting to construct in Nigeria was recently hit with storms, causing it to get "messed up." However, the streamer stated that he had already started working on measures to fix things, with him hiring an engineer to review and update the structure of the school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More