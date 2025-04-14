"Stop being weird": Kai Cenat lashes out at his viewers after someone calls the cops on him during IRL stream with RaKai and Ray

A video of Twitch star Kai Cenat expressing his discontent with his community's actions has surfaced on social media. On April 13, 2025, X user @scubaryan_ posted a 21-second video from the New Yorker's IRL livestream with his friends RaKai "2xRaKai" and Ray "rayasianboy."

Ad

In the video, Cenat appeared to converse with a police officer, who stated that they had been informed of a "fistfight" taking place where they were. After the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner stated that no physical altercation had occurred, he lashed out at his viewers for seemingly calling the police on him:

"(A person off-camera says, 'Someone said there was a fistfight.') Somebody called and said there was a fistfight? Oh, there's no fistfight. F**king dumba**, bro! I hate... oh, I hate viewers! Like, y'all n****s are so weird! Y'all are so weird! Stop being weird! Like, stop being weird. Stop being weird, chat! Stop being weird, bro."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans have shared their thoughts on the situation.

"People just wanna ruin streams 😭" X user @the6ix_ wrote.

"They should of known they would get the cops called 😂" @Fordyy101 remarked.

"missed out on good content cause someone had to be dumb🤦🏾‍♂️" @_Briillo commented.

Kai Cenat says RaKai needs to "worry" about Lil Tay, as he suggests the rapper is allegedly suing the streamer

Another video from Kai Cenat's IRL stream has garnered attention on X, in which he stated that RaKai needs to "worry" about Tay "Lil Tay" following their recent controversy.

Ad

For context, RaKai and Lil Tay got involved in a dispute when the latter claimed that the former "humiliated and disrespected" her.

Lil Tay also claimed that she was "subjected to racism" when she collaborated with RaKai for a livestream:

"I just wanted to have a good time and have fun, but instead I was disrespected, made the butt of the joke, subjected to racism, kicked out of my hotel twice, and had to come out of my own pocket to fly myself back home, and pay for a new hotel. But I’m just supposed to shut up?"

Ad

On April 13, 2025, Kai Cenat and RaKai engaged in lighthearted banter, with the AMP-affiliated personality saying:

"Go make some f**king hits, n***a! Go to a f**king studio and go record some s**t. You worry about us, what you need to be worried about is Lil Tay! Yeah, worry about Lil Tay."

Expand Tweet

Ad

When RaKai brought up Kai Cenat's girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah, the 23-year-old streamer responded:

"Okay, you've got to bring Gigi. But Gigi good all the time. Nah, Gigi good. Lil Tay about to sue your a**! You've got to worry about her. You're about to go to court. F**k is you talking about, n***a?"

In other news, Kai Cenat recently got involved in a feud with Felix "xQc," after the former Overwatch pro accused RaKai and Reggie "Lil Rodney Son" of viewbotting their Twitch streams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More