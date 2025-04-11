"Why even attack me?": xQc responds to Kai Cenat amid viewbotting allegations, demanding latter explain his friends getting "under 40% chat rate"

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has responded to Kai Cenat amid the ongoing viewbotting scandal. For context, on April 9, 2025, xQc accused Cenat's friends, Reggie "Lil Rodney Son" and RaKai, of artificially inflating their viewership on Twitch.

Ad

Cenat eventually responded to xQc's allegations on April 10, 2025. Claiming that he was "kind of tired" by what the former Overwatch pro had been saying, the New Yorker stated that the streamer was deliberately targeting his friends when things went well on "this side":

"This is me talking to Felix, this is me not really being on some s**t, it looks like you're di*king it, it's a pattern. It's like, every time there is something going good on this side, you say what you say."

Ad

Trending

In response, the Canadian internet personality suggested that Cenat focus on the allegations of viewbotting rather than "attacking" him. Furthermore, he demanded that Cenat explain the "story" of his friends' "under 40% chat rate":

"What is the story behind four days in a row under 40% chat rate? Listen, I'm not... forget about what I said. Forget about anything that I know or don't know. Explain what type of story or what endeavor gets you to sub 40%, sub 30% validation rate in the chat? Explain! I don't know. Just explain it. Four days, five days in a row, I mean, why even attack me?! Attack my story!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Somebody is doing something that's tampering" - xQc says he "truly believes" Kai Cenat's friends, Lil Rodney Son and RaKai, are viewbotting their livestreams

During the same broadcast, xQc "doubled down" on his viewbotting allegations against Lil Rodney Son and RaKai, saying that he "truly believes" in his judgments. While "swearing on everything" that he knows, the content creator said:

Ad

"I'm doubling down. I have to! I swear on everything I know, with what I know and what things that I look at, and I analyze, and I have shown... I'm not, like, just saying it. I truly believe whether it's them, a viewer, a mod, an agency, whether it's some, like, basement dweller, like, f**king bot maneuverer or whatever, somebody is doing something that's tampering. It doesn't matter."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Kai Cenat has spoken out against the viewbotting allegations, neither Lil Rodney Son nor RaKai has responded to the claims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More