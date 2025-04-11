"It's a pattern": Kai Cenat slams xQc for accusing his friends of viewbotting on Twitch

During a Twitch stream on April 10, 2025, Kai Cenat addressed the viewbotting allegations made by Felix "xQc" against some of his friends, including Reggie. Cenat criticized xQc, claiming that every time things are going well "on this side," the Canadian personality starts criticizing them.

For those out of the loop, on April 9, 2025, xQc pulled up Reggie and RaKai's streaming statistics and accused them of viewbotting:

"I don't give a f**k, they're all viewbotters, I don't care to say it."

Kai Cenat has now responded to the allegations, saying:

"You might not realize it but I'ma help you, it kind of looks like you di*king him. Like real sh*t. I'm not even trying to be funny or mean. I'ma go ahead and say it, it looks like you di*king him, just a little bit. You feel me? And I'm kind of tired, I feel like the more I hold sh*t back, because this is not the first time. It's just how it looks, Felix."

Cenat further claimed that xQc's accusations are part of a pattern of targeting certain content creators when things are going well "on this side":

"This is me talking to Felix, this is me not really being on some sh*t, it looks like you're di*king it, it's a pattern. It's like, every time there is something going good on this side, you say what you say."

"Class is in session": Kai Cenat warns xQc against trying to belittle his friends' accomplishments

Kai Cenat did not stop there. He went on to criticize xQc, saying that every time he speaks out against him, the streamer claims he is joking and backs away from any confrontation:

"And when you say it, and I say something, then it's you was joking. So I'm confused, 'cus when a ni**a says some sh*t, it's, 'Oh, I'm joking.' You feel me?"

Cenat also warned xQc against trying to belittle his friends' accomplishments:

"Now, it's not even directed at me. He didn't even say my name. But he's talking about my man's and sh*t, these are my ni**as. You are not going to belittle what these ni**as have got going on. But if you need a ni**a to break it down for you, class is in session."

In related news, during his April 10 livestream, xQc doubled down on his viewbotting accusations against certain Twitch streamers, questioning their live chat rates and reiterating his claims.

