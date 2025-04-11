"Why is the chat rate so bad?": xQc expands on his viewbotting allegations against certain Twitch streamers

During a broadcast on April 10, 2025, Felix "xQc" once again discussed the viewbotting allegations he made against certain streamers. While he had previously singled out Kai Cenat's friends, such as RaKai and Reggie, claiming they were using bots to inflate their viewership, he did not mention any names this time.

However, xQc hinted that he was discussing the same issue and claimed that certain individuals' chat rates and active chat participation were suspiciously low.

"I am in the lab, okay? I run the stats, okay? I don't want to be mad, I'm pointing out something, but when you have a 20% chatter rate, 30% chat rate, bro it doesn't even matter what you are saying. It's off the rails!"

He acknowledged that viewership can increase due to various factors, such as a viral TikTok, but maintained that the active viewer count in such cases should not be as low as 20 or 30 percent:

"Guys, you could be getting views because TikTok went hardcore, this went viral, yeah, cool. But why is the chat rate so bad, though? Why is the active viewer so low, though?"

xQc doubles down on Twitch streamers' alleged use of viewbots to inflate viewership numbers

For those unaware, during a Kick broadcast on April 9, 2025, xQc pulled up TwitchTracker statistics for Reggie, also known as "girlhefunny1x," and insinuated that he was using bots.

When Stable Ronaldo asked him to clarify, the streamer said:

"I don't give a f**k, they're all viewbotters, I don't care to say it. People from like a 1K andy to a 20K andy overnight, like I've been here before, I'm not f**king stupid, this shit's bottled out the wazoo."

During his latest broadcast, xQc expanded on his accusations, claiming that every registered Twitch user watching a stream is "technically" a chatter. He also pointed out that some streamers' alleged active chat participation rates are remarkably low:

"Everybody is technically a chatter. If you have an account, you're on PC or mobile, you are a chatter, literally. It's how it works. When you do chatter stats, a chatter is someone who has an account and is an active viewer. Most of you all are chatters even though you're not chatting in chat."

The content creator also noted that his accusations might make him appear as a hater, but he stood firm in his beliefs:

"I sound like I'm a hater. I look like I'm an obsessed andy, I'm weird and nobody wants to be my friend anymore. If I show you what I got, you're going to say, 'Whatever.' I'm just saying, like, pay attention, that's all."

Neither RaKai nor Reggie has addressed xQc's allegations. However, Twitch streamer ItsMarkusKing defended Reggie, claiming that there was a legitimate explanation for his increased viewership numbers.

