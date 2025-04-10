RaKai and Lil Rodney Son viewbotting allegations, explained

Twitch streamers RaKai, aka "2xRaKai," and Lil Rodney Son, aka "girlhefunny1x," have been accused of view botting. For those unaware, view botting is the practice of inflating one's viewer count using automated bots. These bots boost the viewership, making it appear as if the streamer has a large concurrency in their broadcasts.
Previously, streamers like Mikyle "N3on," and some FaZe members had been accused of this view botting. Recently, RaKai and Lil Rodney Son, both known for being Kai Cenat's associates, faced similar allegations. The controversy stemmed from Felix "xQc's" stream (April 9, 2025), where he alleged:
"Some of Kai's friends though...if I speak...want me to show you something that's a little bit off the charts?...Yesterday, I didn't even know about this guy, and I think he's the GOAT...This guy might be the GOAT. He's just doing it better. "
He called out Lil Rodney Son's Twitch stats. For context, his viewership averaged around 1000 till his Match 28, 2025, stream. His following stream (April 2, 2025) saw his viewership jump to 60,000. Reacting to this sudden change, xQc said:
"1K, next day 800, next day 8K, next day, 60K. That's the GOAT, I mean, then 20K, 30K, that's the absolute GOAT of streaming...we've been doing it all wrong for a whole decade, we're f**king stupid."
Exploring RaKai and Lil Rodney Son's Twitch numbers
Twitch streamers RaKai and Lil Rodney Son are currently facing allegations of viewbotting. This practice violates Twitch's Terms of Service and can result in account suspension.
Evidence for the allegations of viewbotting on both channels can be examined by analyzing their viewership numbers over the past few weeks. Let's first take a look at Lil Rodney Son's viewership statistics on Twitch.
Between March 23 and 27, 2025, Lil Rodney Son streamed five times, with peak viewership ranging between 900 and 8,000 viewers. However, starting with his streams in April, his peak viewership jumped to 60,000, 25,000, and 30,000:
A similar trend can be seen in RaKai's streaming history. From March 13 to 23, his streams peaked between 9,000 and 16,000 viewers. However, on March 30, his peak viewership surged to 43,000, and by April 6, it skyrocketed to a staggering 100,000:
Some fans have also echoed xQc's allegations. For instance, one viewer took a screenshot of RaKai's April 9,2025, stream, where his viewership exceeded 38,000. The fan wrote:
"Yeah Rakai's stream is definitely botted. xQc was right, the metrics make no sense. 37.2% authenticated viewers. Worst I've seen so far."
RaKai is also entangled in another controversy, this time involving internet personality Lil Tay. She claimed being disrespected and humiliated by him and getting kicked out of her hotel room due to his actions.