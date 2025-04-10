Lil Tay alleges Kai Cenat's friend RaKai "humiliated and disrespected" her following recent collaboration 

American-Canadian internet personality and musician Tay Tian, aka "Lil Tay," has recently collaborated with Rakai (or 2xRakai on Twitch). The latter has quickly accumulated a large fan base (over 700K followers) and is most notable for his association with Kai Cenat. While the two teenage creators created some viral moments together, there appears to be a controversy towards the end of their collaboration.

Today (April 10, 2025), Lil Tay took to her socials to reveal that she has been "stranded" in Atlanta by Rakai. Additionally, she claimed that she was "kicked out" of her hotel. She wrote:

"Stranded in ATL (Atlanta) by Rakai, and kicked out of my hotel twice, this whole trip was just to humiliate and disrespect me."

Why was Lil Tay asked to leave her hotel? Controversy explained

Lil Tay and Rakai's collaboration has come to an end, with the former alleging that she had been removed from her hotel. Lil Tay is also a Twitch streamer, and she broadcasted her live reaction to the incident today.

According to Tay, Rakai had not renewed the payment of her hotel, which meant that Lil Tay had to shift. She also made some additional remarks against Kai Cenat's friend:

"I never said that this was about money. It's not about money. It's about respect. Being kicked out of my hotel room twice because you can't bother to renew it is not respect. So, I'm paying for it. Making a joke out of flying your guest on Spirit Airlines is not respect. Calling your guest 'Chopped to feed into the trolls' in the chat is not respect."

She further accused Rakai of "disrespecting" her and making a joke out of it. She said the following:

"I didn't ask for 10 bands, I didn't ask for Cartier, Van Cleef, I didn't even ask for a 5 star meal, but Rakai was like, '5 star meal,' but obviously, Burger King is not 5 star meal and I didn't say I wanted one. I just said, 'Why make a joke out of disrespecting me?' I'm not going to tolerate that."

Despite the surrounding commentary, Rakai has not addressed the issue. It's also important to note that both creators are minors - Lil Tay is 17, and Rakai is 16.

