RaKai and Lil Tay controversy explained

A new drama has erupted in the livestreaming and content creation community, as Kai Cenat's friend RaKai and Tay "Lil Tay" Tian have become embroiled in a dispute. It all started on April 10, 2025, when Lil Tay posted on X and alleged that she was stranded in Atlanta because of RaKai.

While claiming that she got kicked out of her hotel twice, the internet personality stated that RaKai "humiliated and disrespected" her:

"Stranded in ATL by Rakai, and kicked out of my hotel twice, this whole trip was just to humiliate and disrespect me."

When one X user said that she was wealthy enough to "figure [things] out" after allegedly getting stranded in Atlanta, Lil Tay said:

"(X user @MoistBluntz writes, aren’t u rich asf? i’m sure you can figure it out yourself 😹😹😹') And I did, I bought my own flight back and paid for a new hotel. It’s not about being rich, it’s the principle. If I knew I was going to have to do all this, I could have just stayed home."

Furthermore, Lil Tay claimed that she was made the "butt of the joke" and "subjected to racism" while in Atlanta:

"I just wanted to have a good time and have fun, but instead I was disrespected, made the butt of the joke, subjected to racism, kicked out of my hotel twice, and had to come out of my own pocket to fly myself back home, and pay for a new hotel. But I’m just supposed to shut up?"

The 17-year-old hosted a Twitch livestream on the same day, during which she claimed RaKai had failed to renew her hotel payment. Expressing her discontent with the latter's supposed actions, she remarked:

"It's not about money. It's about respect. Being kicked out of my hotel room twice because you can't bother to renew it is not respect. So, I'm paying for it. Making a joke out of flying your guest on Spirit Airlines is not respect. Calling your guest 'Chopped to feed into the trolls' in the chat is not respect."

RaKai claims he paid for Lil Tay's flight back home, latter responds

During a livestream on April 10, 2025, RaKai showcased his phone to display an itinerary, claiming that he had paid for Lil Tay's flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles on April 9, 2025.

Accusing her of lying about the circumstances, the Twitch streamer remarked:

"This is her flight from yesterday. April f**king 9th, n***a! Lying a** b**ch! Hey, yo! Yo, chat..."

Here's what RaKai showed during his broadcast:

RaKai claiming he paid for Lil Tay's flight back to Los Angeles (Image via 2xRaKai/Twitch)

The American-Canadian content creator eventually responded to RaKai's claims, calling him a "liar" in return. Claiming that he was "quick enough" to label her a liar but was not "quick enough" to send her the flight details, she expressed her intention to "post the receipts" about the debacle:

"LIAR! Quick enough to call me a liar, but not quick enough to send me the flight details? Not quick enough to make sure your guest doesn’t get kicked out of the hotel you’re supposed to be paying for? Not quick enough to apologize? I’m posting the receipts in a second, Don’t worry."

As of this writing, Lil Tay had not "posted the receipts" she planned on sharing amid her ongoing dispute with RaKai.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More