"Broke my heart": Kai Cenat responds to Los Pollos's father calling his Streamer University a scam

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has responded to the comments recently made by fellow streamer Louis "LosPollosTV's" father that Cenat's new venture, Streamer University, was a "money grab" and a "scam." To those unaware, Kai Cenat recently announced Streamer University, a weekend-long content creation school hosted by him at a real college campus to teach smaller streamers how to make content and collaborate.

Releasing a Harry Potter-inspired trailer for the Streamer University on May 6, 2025, Kai Cenat has previously clarified that the experience would be "free," with participants being given an all-inclusive trip to live on the college campus without any cost. Thus, disappointed by the reaction given by LosPollosTV's father, Kai Cenat said:

"I think I seen like Los's dad, I'm a big f**king fan of Los' father, gang. The n***a gone said my sh** a scam. Los, I f**k with Los pops so heavy. When he said this sh** gonna be a scam, that sh** broke my heart."

"Not doing research": Kai Cenat responds to LosPollosTV's father calling Streamer University a "scam"

During one of LosPollosTV's Twitch broadcasts, the streamer introduced the concept of Kai Cenat's Streamer University to his father, who was unimpressed by the idea. Calling it a "money grab" and equating it with comedy stand-up classes, he stated that he believed it was a scam, and laughed at the concept of teaching "somebody how to be a streamer."

However, with it actually being a cost-free experience, Kai Cenat stated LosPollosTV's father's reaction was borne out of a lack of research:

"N****s is just not doing research, my n***a... It's like damn, n*****s is really. I think it's kind of like, I think it's hard to fathom that this is actually happening, gang. You feel me?"

Kai Cenat's Streamer University was supposedly a hit with his audience, with seemingly a million applications being received by the venture's website just a while after it was launched. The amount of traffic ended up overwhelming the website, which eventually crashed.

