  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Kai Cenat's Streamer University: List of professors and students revealed

Kai Cenat's Streamer University: List of professors and students revealed

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 17, 2025 04:03 GMT
Kai Cenat
List of professors and students revealed for Kai Cenat's Streamer University (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

Twitch star Kai Cenat has officially revealed the list of professors and students who will be part of his Streamer University. For those unfamiliar, the New Yorker is set to host a special event in which prominent internet personalities will host classes and teach aspiring streamers and content creators.

Ad

During a livestream in February, Cenat explained what the Streamer University would entail:

"I'm going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I'm going to rent it out. I'm going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you're big, no matter if you're a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On May 16, 2025, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member revealed the list of content creators who will be professors at his Streamer University.

Here's the list:

  • Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, aka "DDG"
  • Christopher "ChrisnNxtDoor" Dimbo
  • Din "Agent 00" Muktar
  • Kya "Cookingwithkya" Renee
  • India Love
  • Iamthekingoffitness
  • Dontai "ImDontai"
  • Markus King
  • Duke Dennis
  • Cindy Gallop
  • Emily "ExtraEmily"
  • Preacherquis
  • Jake "AimHigh" Barbee
  • Zias and B.Lou
  • Ojay Suave (Guidance Counselor)
  • Marco "Funny Marco" Summers"
  • Ben "BenDaDonn" Beard
List of professors at Kai Cenat&#039;s Streamer University (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)
List of professors at Kai Cenat's Streamer University (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

List of students at Kai Cenat's Streamer University revealed

After revealing the professors of Streamer University, Kai Cenat disclosed the names of 120 content creators who will be students at the event. Kai Cenat's list began with HoneyyJade and contained the following streamers:

Ad
  • HoneyyJade
  • Tbcnks
  • Iloswork
  • Brooklyn Frost
  • Sarahynh
  • My'ren Makayla
  • Ya girl des
  • Folass
  • Scum TK
  • Shell0
  • Iamtrinlij
  • Chicklet
  • Nina
  • Aaverie Iman
  • Nolimitjay
  • Strifecos
  • Gianni (GGtwinsz)
  • Meriyam
  • Lightskinmonte
  • Y0nn4
  • Shank
  • Sophie Hyder
  • Brischeese
  • Reggie
  • JankyRondo
  • Tyrone
  • Danny Bans
  • RipItRandy
  • Ayemariiii
  • _luvesti
  • Tota
  • Giovanni (GGtwinsz)
  • Summyahmarie
  • Barbieskie
  • Izzy_Kinda
  • Maleni (Chicklet)
  • Hoodbabies
  • Wendy Ortiz
  • Evelyn Ortiz
  • BigWinnn
  • RaKai
  • Maxwell Ye
  • 2kboo
  • Corey2u
  • Aya
  • Gotti
  • Keeyahthecreator
  • Ginalaitschek
  • junniechime
  • snowwcone
  • Mrs Chim Chim
  • Kvrtez
  • Badkidjay
  • Shaqqwit2qs
  • Quan
  • Punga
  • MayaBuckets
  • Ryah
  • Autumn Reign
  • Valan
  • Pixel Drink
  • Deshae Frost
  • Malachiwyd
  • Crispymo
  • EmilyCC
  • Sara Sheehan
  • Mari
  • Vanessa Loud
  • Jefe (Jam World TV) Saltygummibear
  • Dabo
  • Arky
  • Vboogie
  • Ash Alk
  • SamHam
  • Allison Kroes
  • Ray
  • Dezz
  • Wade (Jam World TV)
  • Thickey
  • Jamal
  • KingSammelot
  • Caiuwus
  • taeda_geez
  • Jay Cincoo
  • Sholly KNS
  • Okaysirr
  • Tylil
  • Marcissist
  • Lala
  • Treasure Osiria
  • Turnahbaby
  • Lightskin Kim
  • Jo (Jam World TV)
  • Catalixia
  • KokoNata
  • Aldogotit
  • Nizzy_
  • Zeddy Will
  • Rynenzo
  • Evelyn and Bobby
  • Kanklive
  • Emildztv
  • Chrushexotic1x
  • Iluvuncynthia
  • Kelo
  • KarelessKitty
  • BlasianBabylola
  • Kbakes
  • PrimatePaige
  • Daejorno
  • Ivanbetter
  • Alex and Jessica
  • Bdestined
  • JPTGames
  • Kishka
  • Raud
  • Yohan Uja
  • DatBoiGio_
  • Bribretv
Ad

While Kai Cenat has shed light on the list of professors and students for his Streamer University, he is yet to announce when the special event will commence.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications