Kai Cenat's Streamer University: List of professors and students revealed

Twitch star Kai Cenat has officially revealed the list of professors and students who will be part of his Streamer University. For those unfamiliar, the New Yorker is set to host a special event in which prominent internet personalities will host classes and teach aspiring streamers and content creators.
During a livestream in February, Cenat explained what the Streamer University would entail:
"I'm going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I'm going to rent it out. I'm going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you're big, no matter if you're a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend."
On May 16, 2025, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member revealed the list of content creators who will be professors at his Streamer University.
Here's the list:
- Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, aka "DDG"
- Christopher "ChrisnNxtDoor" Dimbo
- Din "Agent 00" Muktar
- Kya "Cookingwithkya" Renee
- India Love
- Iamthekingoffitness
- Dontai "ImDontai"
- Markus King
- Duke Dennis
- Cindy Gallop
- Emily "ExtraEmily"
- Preacherquis
- Jake "AimHigh" Barbee
- Zias and B.Lou
- Ojay Suave (Guidance Counselor)
- Marco "Funny Marco" Summers"
- Ben "BenDaDonn" Beard
List of students at Kai Cenat's Streamer University revealed
After revealing the professors of Streamer University, Kai Cenat disclosed the names of 120 content creators who will be students at the event. Kai Cenat's list began with HoneyyJade and contained the following streamers:
- HoneyyJade
- Tbcnks
- Iloswork
- Brooklyn Frost
- Sarahynh
- My'ren Makayla
- Ya girl des
- Folass
- Scum TK
- Shell0
- Iamtrinlij
- Chicklet
- Nina
- Aaverie Iman
- Nolimitjay
- Strifecos
- Gianni (GGtwinsz)
- Meriyam
- Lightskinmonte
- Y0nn4
- Shank
- Sophie Hyder
- Brischeese
- Reggie
- JankyRondo
- Tyrone
- Danny Bans
- RipItRandy
- Ayemariiii
- _luvesti
- Tota
- Giovanni (GGtwinsz)
- Summyahmarie
- Barbieskie
- Izzy_Kinda
- Maleni (Chicklet)
- Hoodbabies
- Wendy Ortiz
- Evelyn Ortiz
- BigWinnn
- RaKai
- Maxwell Ye
- 2kboo
- Corey2u
- Aya
- Gotti
- Keeyahthecreator
- Ginalaitschek
- junniechime
- snowwcone
- Mrs Chim Chim
- Kvrtez
- Badkidjay
- Shaqqwit2qs
- Quan
- Punga
- MayaBuckets
- Ryah
- Autumn Reign
- Valan
- Pixel Drink
- Deshae Frost
- Malachiwyd
- Crispymo
- EmilyCC
- Sara Sheehan
- Mari
- Vanessa Loud
- Jefe (Jam World TV) Saltygummibear
- Dabo
- Arky
- Vboogie
- Ash Alk
- SamHam
- Allison Kroes
- Ray
- Dezz
- Wade (Jam World TV)
- Thickey
- Jamal
- KingSammelot
- Caiuwus
- taeda_geez
- Jay Cincoo
- Sholly KNS
- Okaysirr
- Tylil
- Marcissist
- Lala
- Treasure Osiria
- Turnahbaby
- Lightskin Kim
- Jo (Jam World TV)
- Catalixia
- KokoNata
- Aldogotit
- Nizzy_
- Zeddy Will
- Rynenzo
- Evelyn and Bobby
- Kanklive
- Emildztv
- Chrushexotic1x
- Iluvuncynthia
- Kelo
- KarelessKitty
- BlasianBabylola
- Kbakes
- PrimatePaige
- Daejorno
- Ivanbetter
- Alex and Jessica
- Bdestined
- JPTGames
- Kishka
- Raud
- Yohan Uja
- DatBoiGio_
- Bribretv
While Kai Cenat has shed light on the list of professors and students for his Streamer University, he is yet to announce when the special event will commence.