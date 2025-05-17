Kai Cenat's Streamer University: List of professors and students revealed

Twitch star Kai Cenat has officially revealed the list of professors and students who will be part of his Streamer University. For those unfamiliar, the New Yorker is set to host a special event in which prominent internet personalities will host classes and teach aspiring streamers and content creators.

During a livestream in February, Cenat explained what the Streamer University would entail:

"I'm going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I'm going to rent it out. I'm going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you're big, no matter if you're a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend."

On May 16, 2025, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member revealed the list of content creators who will be professors at his Streamer University.

Here's the list:

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, aka " DDG "

" Christopher " ChrisnNxtDoor " Dimbo

" Dimbo Din " Agent 00 " Muktar

" Muktar Kya " Cookingwithkya " Renee

" Renee India Love

Iamthekingoffitness

Dontai " ImDontai "

" Markus King

Duke Dennis

Cindy Gallop

Emily " ExtraEmily "

" Preacherquis

Jake " AimHigh " Barbee

" Barbee Zias and B.Lou

and Ojay Suave (Guidance Counselor)

(Guidance Counselor) Marco " Funny Marco " Summers"

" Summers" Ben "BenDaDonn" Beard

List of professors at Kai Cenat's Streamer University (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

List of students at Kai Cenat's Streamer University revealed

After revealing the professors of Streamer University, Kai Cenat disclosed the names of 120 content creators who will be students at the event. Kai Cenat's list began with HoneyyJade and contained the following streamers:

HoneyyJade

Tbcnks

Iloswork

Brooklyn Frost

Sarahynh

My'ren Makayla

Ya girl des

Folass

Scum TK

Shell0

Iamtrinlij

Chicklet

Nina

Aaverie Iman

Nolimitjay

Strifecos

Gianni (GGtwinsz)

Meriyam

Lightskinmonte

Y0nn4

Shank

Sophie Hyder

Brischeese

Reggie

JankyRondo

Tyrone

Danny Bans

RipItRandy

Ayemariiii

_luvesti

Tota

Giovanni (GGtwinsz)

Summyahmarie

Barbieskie

Izzy_Kinda

Maleni (Chicklet)

Hoodbabies

Wendy Ortiz

Evelyn Ortiz

BigWinnn

RaKai

Maxwell Ye

2kboo

Corey2u

Aya

Gotti

Keeyahthecreator

Ginalaitschek

junniechime

snowwcone

Mrs Chim Chim

Kvrtez

Badkidjay

Shaqqwit2qs

Quan

Punga

MayaBuckets

Ryah

Autumn Reign

Valan

Pixel Drink

Deshae Frost

Malachiwyd

Crispymo

EmilyCC

Sara Sheehan

Mari

Vanessa Loud

Jefe (Jam World TV) Saltygummibear

Dabo

Arky

Vboogie

Ash Alk

SamHam

Allison Kroes

Ray

Dezz

Wade (Jam World TV)

Thickey

Jamal

KingSammelot

Caiuwus

taeda_geez

Jay Cincoo

Sholly KNS

Okaysirr

Tylil

Marcissist

Lala

Treasure Osiria

Turnahbaby

Lightskin Kim

Jo (Jam World TV)

Catalixia

KokoNata

Aldogotit

Nizzy_

Zeddy Will

Rynenzo

Evelyn and Bobby

Kanklive

Emildztv

Chrushexotic1x

Iluvuncynthia

Kelo

KarelessKitty

BlasianBabylola

Kbakes

PrimatePaige

Daejorno

Ivanbetter

Alex and Jessica

Bdestined

JPTGames

Kishka

Raud

Yohan Uja

DatBoiGio_

Bribretv

While Kai Cenat has shed light on the list of professors and students for his Streamer University, he is yet to announce when the special event will commence.

