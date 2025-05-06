"What we filmed was funny": La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian's conversation with Kai Cenat at Met Gala 2025 afterparty goes viral

Twitch star Kai Cenat's conversation with Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony at the Met Gala 2025 afterparty has gone viral. For those unaware, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner hosted a special IRL livestream on May 6, 2025, from the annual haute couture fundraising event.

Kai Cenat met with a number of well-known Hollywood and music figures, including Pharrell Williams, Halle Bailey, Jaden Smith, and Future. However, his interaction with Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony has garnered significant traction.

During the broadcast, Cenat's attention was drawn to Kardashian, whom he immediately greeted. While exchanging pleasantries, the two were heard saying:

"Kim! Kim, how're you doing? You good? Just chilling. Just chilling. How was the Met? It was fire? (Kim Kardashian responds, 'It was good.') Chat, Mafiathon 2 trailer."

La La Anthony joined the conversation, and the Twitch streamer asked her how the 2025 Met Gala went. The American television personality replied by saying:

"(Cenat says, 'How're you doing, La La? Doing good? Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Just enjoying myself. You just got here? Okay, that's good. How was the Met?') Why didn't you come? What we filmed was funny. (Cenat responds, 'That's fire! Yeah, yeah, yeah.')"

Kai Cenat says Gabrielle Alayah, aka "Gigi," is his "wife" while responding to Summer Joy at the Met Gala 2025 afterparty

Another video from Kai Cenat's Met Gala 2025 afterparty started trending on social media, in which he said that Gabrielle Alayah, also known as "Gigi," is his "wife." At one point, Summer Joy, an indie singer, approached the 23-year-old streamer at the event and said:

"No, Summer Joy, it's, like, an indie singer. Summer Joy. It's me."

While searching on his phone for information about the singer, Cenat responded:

"Summers? or Summer Joy? Oh! Oh, you're Summer? Oh, you know Gigi? You know who Gigi is? That's my wife!"

AMP's official X account shared a video of the streamer's interaction with Summer Joy, captioned:

"KAI GOTTA BE THE MOST LOYAL MAN ON EARTH 😂"

This is not the first time Kai Cenat has gotten together with Kim Kardashian. Last year, on June 17, 2024, the New Yorker made headlines when the 44-year-old socialite shared pictures of Cenat and his friend Ray at North West's birthday party.

