"Such a nasty tweet": Netizens divided by ConnorEatsPants seemingly wishing death on Adin Ross, Donald Trump, and more

Twitch streamer Connor "ConnorEatsPants" has garnered attention after his most recent social media post went viral. On May 18, 2025, the content creator took to X to comment on US President Donald Trump, Kick streamers Adin Ross and Ragnesh "N3on," Elon Musk, Benjamin Netanyahu, and "one of the NELK boys."
He wrote:
"we got Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk, one of the Nelk Boys, Adin Ross (or N3on, not picky) dying before GTA 6 😭"
The 25-year-old's X post received over 36,700 likes, eliciting reactions from more than 204 netizens. X user @GnashBurner expressed dissatisfaction with Connor's remarks, saying:
"Such a nasty tweet, you should be ashamed," the X user wrote.
One community member stated that wishing death on others is "so far from progressive values." While calling ConnorEatsPants' actions "irresponsible," the netizen said:
"I’m not a fan of anyone on this list either… but wishing death on them is just so far from progressive values. A random member of the Nelk boys? People actually listen to what you say, and this is just irresponsible. I’m aware it’s supposed to be dark humor but damn." X user @charliedotzip remarked.
X user @Greyjohnny74982 wanted Twitch to "check on" Connor, adding that his behavior shouldn't "be tolerated":
"@Twitch Yall might need to check on this guy. This isn’t behavior that should be tolerated" the X user commented.
Contrastingly, some X users praised the Minecraft personality:
"W tweet" X user @GregBlockerr replied.
"COOOOOOK," X user @wrekerball said.
"My goat has literally never missed" X user @jeramiroth posted.
Adin Ross responds to ConnorEatsPants seemingly wishing death on him by sharing the latter's livestream statistics
Kick ambassador Adin Ross responded to ConnorEatsPants' X post on the same day by sharing a screenshot of the latter's livestreaming statistics from February to April 2025.
He said:
"I’d be tweeting bulls**t too 🤣🤣🤣🤣"
In response, Connor stated that if his Twitch viewership statistics were "adjusted for Kickflation," they would amount to "about 14k":
"adjusted for Kickflation that’s about 14k"
The official X account for George Santos' Pants on Fire with George Santos also replied to ConnorEatsPants' social media post:
"Dude wtaf? Not cool!"
The Twitch streamer responded:
"sorry George, they can’t all be hits. I missed the mark here and I just hope Adin and the president can forgive me"
ConnorEatsPants made headlines earlier this year (on January 4, 2025) when he collaborated with well-known X user Adrian Dittmann on his Fortnite Friday broadcast.