ConnorEatsPants announces "Fortnite Friday" livestream with Colby Covington

Popular Twitch streamer ConnorEatsPants has announced that UFC fighter Colby Covington will join him for his well-known Fortnite Friday streams on April 25, 2025. Fortnite Friday is a popular stream series hosted by Connor, where he collaborates with well-known internet personalities and plays the famous game title with them.

Connor shared the announcement on X with a poster of the scheduled event, stating:

"Fortnite Friday is BACK. Former interim UFC Welterweight Title-holder and MAGA Fighter @ColbyCovMMA is hopping on the Battle Bus w/ me TOMORROW 4 PM PST/7PM EST"

Colby Covington is an American MMA fighter known for his wrestling skills and unique persona. He has remained a top-ranking contender in UFC's welterweight division. He is a former UFC Welterweight Champion who has faced prominent names like Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. He is also known for his political views, which draw criticism and support from his audience.

Covington is popular for his controversial persona, and his debut in the streaming industry has sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans. Additionally, this surprising collaboration could act as a catalyst to further help Connor in his streaming career.

Fans react to ConnorEatsPants and Colby Covington's collaboration

Connor's massive fan base looks forward to his Fortnite Fridays in anticipation of who the streamer will collaborate with. As the news went viral on social media, fans shared their excitement through a series of reactions. X user @AiBuzzMusic wrote:

"exciting news for the gaming community."

"I couldnt ask for a better birthday gift than a fortnite friday" wrote X user @integrailer

"two of the biggest names in MAGA!" wrote X user @SamjaySamjay

"Connor stays winning holy s**t there’s no way" wrote X user @eternaI_tw

ConnorEatsPants has established a significant presence on Twitch, amassing over 722,000 followers. He has streamed for over 5600 hours, and his channel has accumulated 6.8 million hours watched. He has an average viewership of 1,212 viewers, with a peak viewership of 55,112.

Connor previously collaborated with U.S. Congressman George Santos for Fortnite Friday, where he discussed a variety of topics. The series also featured Adrian Dittman, Elon Musk's alleged online persona. Additionally, he recently collaborated with internet personality and rapper Bhad Bhabie, which also marked her debut in live Fortnite gameplay.

In other news, ConnorEatsPants invited former video game executive Mark "Grummz" and addressed the allegations against him.

