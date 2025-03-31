"Please do not destroy the left’s ideology": Streamer ConnorEatsPants invites Grummz to Fortnite Friday amid his controversy

Twitch streamer and YouTuber ConnorEatsPants has a recurring series on his YouTube channel called Fortnite Friday, in which he plays Fortnite while interviewing various celebrities. Recently, after former video game executive Mark "Grummz" Kern addressed certain allegations against him on X, Connor issued an open invitation to Mark, asking him to feature on his next Fortnite Friday edition.

ConnorEatsPants is no stranger to inviting controversial figures onto his platform. In January 2025, the steamer invited Adrian Dittmann, a German-born entrepreneur who was speculated to be an alternate online persona of Elon Musk.

This time, after Grummz called out the liberal "lefties" for allegedly doxxing him and plotting his murder, Connor responded, offering the opportunity to have an "open dialogue" to speak about his issues:

"Grummz, please do not destroy the left’s ideology. The fabric of society would begin to collapse. Please, instead consider an honest, open dialogue on popular internet talk show 'Fortnite Friday'!"

"They tried to get me killed": What are the recent allegations against Grummz?

In his original post, Grummz claimed that he would have to destroy the leftist "ideology" because of the extreme, potentially life-threatening measures being taken against him:

"The lefties went too far. They doxed me, tried to get me killed with bounties and went to the dark web to nab plain word passwords and emails to try to cancel me for stuff 20 years go (which turned out to be nothing). The put me in a position where I have no choice but to destroy their ideology. Oh man, you really didn't want that."

For context, Kern is a former video game developer recognized for his work at Blizzard Entertainment and as the co-founder and CEO of Red 5 Studios. In recent times, allegations of misconduct and embezzlement were leveled against him.

In terms of misconduct, Kern, while reportedly operating under the pseudonym "Debbi Chan," managed and produced content for foxyfighter.com, a website known for adult content, from 2001 to 2021.

This site featured a variety of materials, including artwork, written stories, and videos centered around female combat scenarios. Some of this content has been described as violent and contains scenes of sexual assault.

Additionally, after he departed from Red 5 Studios, Kern decided to go solo and initiated a crowdfunding scheme in 2016 for Em-8er, a project described as a "spiritual successor" to Firefall, a game whose creation Kern was credited with leading.

As of September 2024, Em-8er has generated over $600,000 in support, but investors have expressed frustration, citing the lack of tangible progress and transparency in the game's production as their reason.

In other news, after Grummz shared a screenshot of a post from Twitch political commentator HasanAbi’s mirror X account, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded by calling Hasan a "fraud".

