SoLLUMINATI compares Zoe Spencer to an "industry plant" and accuses her of emasculating men on her stream

Twitch streamers Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI" and Zoe Spencer seem to be delving even deeper into their feud as the former compared Spencer to an "industry plant." Further, he accused her of attempting to emasculate the men she often collaborates with, referring to Spencer's verbal spat with Kai Ceant in September 2024.

Ad

To those unaware, a verbal back-and-forth had ensued between Cenat and Spencer during a party last year. Now, after Spencer recently tearfully talked about how she felt after not being picked as one of the candidates for Kai Cenat's upcoming Streamer University, Cenat reacted by stating that their altercation, along with some other behind the scenes interactions between Spencer and Cenat's inner circle, were his reasons behind not picking her for Streamer University.

Ad

Trending

After SoLLUMINATI reacted to Spencer's emotional livestream about her not being selected, the two have been beefing online. In his latest statements directed towards Spencer, SoLLUMINATI said:

"She didn't understand why Kai didn't want her around, so she started pointing fingers at everything. Playing this sympathy sh**... You giving them sympathy energy. You really don't give a f**k about them, you just feel sorry for them. So, she painted this picture. Now n****s getting bashed. She throwing other people under the bus, all type of sh**."

Ad

Going further, he claimed that Spencer was an "industry plant," and that he was unaware of who she was until he did his "research" into the matter:

"I didn't know who she was, so I had to do my research. I does my research and all she does is emasculate n****s. Bro, I don't know who the f**k this girl (is), where she came from, I don't know how long she been streaming. She's a f***king... Y'all know what an industry plant is... Where did she come from?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She humiliates them!": SoLLUMINATI claims Zoe Spencer emasculates male co-streamers during her broadcasts

After SoLLUMINATI's initial callout of Zoe Spencer, the latter had gone on a rant directed at SoLLUMINATI during her broadcast. In her rant, she cussed out SoLLUMINATI's dog, family, and mother. The feud between them escalated soon after, even prompting Twitch streamer Joshua "YourRAGE" to ask Spencer to apologize to SoLLUMINATI before matters worsened.

Ad

SoLLUMINATI has claimed that Zoe Spencer often "humiliates" male streamers who appear alongside her in broadcasts:

"Bro, my n***a, every male that's a part of her stream, she humiliates them. Why you can't just sit and have fun with n****s. Every person that stream with her feel like they going up under a humiliation ritual. Seriously!"

Ad

In other news, Zoe Spencer had apologized to Kai Cenat after the latter explained his reasons for not including her in the Streamer University program. Spencer stated that she did not intend to make Cenat feel uncomfortable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More