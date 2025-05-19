YourRAGE asks Zoe Spencer to apologize to SoLLUMINATI amid their feud over Streamer University

Twitch streamer Joshua "YourRAGE" recently asked fellow streamer Zoe Spencer to apologize to YouTuber Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI" after the two were recently involved in an online feud. The dispute originated when Zoe Spencer revealed her disappointment at not being selected for Kai Cenat's Streamer University program despite other individuals from Cenat's circle being inducted.

Ad

SoLLUMINATI had called out Zoe Spencer in a subsequent broadcast, which eventually led to Spencer retaliating with a rant that targeted the former and his family.

Now, with SoLLUMINATI responding and matters seemingly escalating, YourRAGE has asked Spencer to apologize to the former to end the feud:

"Zoe, ceasefire. Apologize. Zoe, hold ceasefire. Put the guns down. Do what you gotta do to stop this. Zoe, stop it. Message him. Make a statement. Do something. This can't happen. You didn't know. You didn't know. I've seen how these things end."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

YourRAGE calls for "ceasefire" as feud between Zoe Spencer and SoLLUMINATI escalates

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat's Streamer University is meant to be a learning experience for aspiring streamers to hone their craft and skills as content creators. However, the project has been involved in multiple controversies, with the feud between Zoe Spencer and SoLLUMINATI emerging to be one of the biggest ones so far.

After SoLLUMINATI reacted to Zoe Spencer's tearful revelation of how she felt after not being accepted into Kai's Streamer University, an eight-second-long clip from her Twitch broadcast emerged online, depicting her cussing out SoLLUMINATI's dog and family:

Ad

"He's a broke ass n****a. Your dog, f**k your dog. F**k your mother. F**k all of your all. F**k the whole family."

Now, SoLLUMINATI has not taken kindly to the callout, with him asking his audience during a broadcast if he should let Spencer "live" or "say goodbye":

"Should I let her live tomorrow? Or say goodbye, you tell me. Put it in the chat. Let her live or say goodbye. Whoop. Zoe, your time has come. So, tomorrow, we gonna see what's popping... We're going to take it up with her tomorrow."

Ad

Reacting to the entire drama as a third party and subsequently advising Spencer to apologize, YourRAGE said in his broadcast:

"Say whatever you need to say because it won't end well for you, Zoe, and I'm not gassing it. I'm not gassing it!"

Previously, Kai's Streamer University was labeled a "scam" and a "money grab" by Twitch streamer Louis "LosPollosTV's" father during a Twitch broadcast. However, after Kai Cenat reacted to the comments by stating that it left him heartbroken, both LouisPollosTV and his father issued an apology.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More